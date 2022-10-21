    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Trade setup for Oct 21: More upside on the cards for Nifty50 as long as it holds key support near 17,400

    Trade setup for Oct 21: More upside on the cards for Nifty50 as long as it holds key support near 17,400

    Trade setup for Oct 21: More upside on the cards for Nifty50 as long as it holds key support near 17,400
    Read Time
    4 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Trade setup for Friday, October 21: The Nifty50 may have more upside in the near term as long as it holds on to key support levels, according to experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead

    VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session in the green on Thursday, continuing to rise for the fifth day in a row, aided by a fag-end recovery in IT, FMCG and metal shares. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues.
    Globally, nervousness persisted among investors amid fears that steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates may hamper growth.
    What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?
    The Nifty50 remains in a short-term uptrend having crossed the previous swing high of 17,429 and made higher bottoms, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
    "The 50-scrip index needs to convincingly cross key resistance levels, which are the highs of 2021 and 2022, for its uptrend to continue, which could take it towards 18,096," he said.
    Tug of war in banking basket
    The Nifty Bank has formed a doji candle on the daily chart, reflecting indecisiveness in the market, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities.
    "The bulls are trying to defend support around 40,000-39,800 levels and the bears are selling at higher levels. The banking index's broad range is intact at 39,800-40,600 and a break on either side will lead to trending moves," he said.
    Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the October 21 session:
    Wall Street indices fell on Thursday as data on the labour market and comments from a Fed official reinforced expectations the US central bank will be aggressive in hiking interest rates and overshadowed a flurry of solid earnings. The S&P 500 was down 0.9 percent at the last count, while the Dow was down 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 0.7 percent.
    European markets moved higher after Liz Truss said she was resigning as the UK's prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that wrecked havoc on markets. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3 percent.
    What to expect on Dalal Street?
    HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view that a slide below crucial support at 17,421 could open up more downside.
    "While the Nifty has moved up further after bouncing back from support last week, it is trading near strong resistance that it needs to clear to move higher. Upside momentum will pick up if it crosses immediate resistance at 17,608," he said. 
    LKP's believes the bias in the banking index continues to be on the buy side as long as support at 39,800 is held.
    Key moving averages
    The Nifty50 stands more than one percent above its long-term simple moving average in a bullish sign.
    Period (No. of sessions)Simple moving average
    517,529.8
    1017,508.2
    2017,519.7
    5017,327.8
    10017,257.5
    20017,333.8
    Key levels to watch out for
    The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,600, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,700 and 17,800, with 1.1 lakh each, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000 and 17,500, with 1.3 lakh contracts each, and at 17,400, with 1.1 lakh.
    This indicates strong resistance in the 17,600-17,700 zone, and immediate support at 17,500.
    FII/DII activity
    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged net buyers of Indian shares on Thursday after nine back-to-back sessions of selling, according to provisional exchange data.
    Image
    Long build-up
    Here's one stock that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    PNB125,920,00040.552.53%99.85%
    Long unwinding
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    TRENT4,255,0251,424.65-0.13%-39.38%
    POLYCAB985,5002,652-1.60%-34.95%
    IRCTC11,378,500740.05-0.57%-34.30%
    CUMMINSIND2,889,0001,214.50-0.42%-28.49%
    JUBLFOOD10,110,000593-2.09%-27.50%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short covering
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    MUTHOOTFIN6,846,7501,052.750.56%-44.55%
    BALKRISIND2,029,8001,941.751.26%-33.90%
    MRF46,43084,200.850.97%-33.88%
    LTTS1,161,8003,520.252.51%-33.88%
    SHREECEM341,80021,7102.12%-32.94%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short build-up
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    AARTIIND1,273,300682.5-0.17%3.27%
    (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    india stock marketniftysensexTrade setup

    Next Article

    ITC beats estimates as second-quarter net profit surges to Rs 4,466.1 crore

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng