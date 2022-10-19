Trade setup for Oct 20: Nifty50 manages to cross 17,500 but might take a breather soon

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Thursday, October 20: The Nifty50 is showing signs of exhaustion and a slide to 17,200 cannot be ruled out, experts warn. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks managed to close higher for the fourth session in a row on Wednesday, as gains in financial and oil and gas shares aided the upmove losses in IT and metal stocks limited the upside. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues.

Globally, equities saw mixed moves amid nervousness about hawkish central banks and the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

hourly chart after opening at the hurdle zone of 17,500-17,600 and moved down subsequently, according to Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. The Nifty50 has formed a brief distribution on theGaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"The hourly momentum indicator is showing signs of exhaustion," he warned.

Time to buy the dip in Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index faces a tough hurdle at 40,500, which it has failed to take out on a closing basis, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities.

"A closing above 40,500 will lead to an upmove towards 41,000-41,500 levels. The index remains in a buy-on-dip mode with strong support at 40,000-39,800 levels" he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the October 20 session:

Global markets

The three main US indices fell in early hours on Wednesday as Treasury yields hit 14-year highs amid rising interest rates. The Dow Jones was down 0.3 percent at the last count, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were down 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

European markets gave up initial gains in a volatile session, as investors fretted about runaway inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening, even as upbeat earnings soothed some fears about a recession. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.4 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

Sharekhan's Ratnaparkhi believes that going by the overall structure of the market, the Nifty50 can start to slide as it hovers near its crucial resistance zone.

"Unless it crosses the hurdle of 17,500-17,600 on a closing basis, it is likely to take a dip towards 17,300-17,200 in the coming sessions," he said.

Key moving averages

The Nifty50 managed to stay above its long-term simple moving average for a second straight session in a bullish sign.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average 5 17,533.4 10 17,535.7 20 17,464.4 50 17,257.4 100 17,220.3 200 17,353.8

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,600, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,700, with 1.5 lakh, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and at 17,500, with 1.3 lakh.

The data indicates strong resistance at 17,600 and immediate support at 17,500.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian shares for the ninth session in a row on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CONCOR 6,252,000 771 6.82% 15.18% APOLLOHOSP 1,503,125 4,383.35 0.11% 15.03% PIIND 1,687,750 3,169.95 2.60% 14.75% GUJGASLTD 6,556,250 480 1.10% 14.72% ULTRACEMCO 1,871,700 6,425 0.88% 12.12%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change BHEL 124,110,000 67.45 -1.39% -6.96% SBIN 48,043,500 553.85 -1.07% -5.39% GRANULES 7,874,000 356.15 -0.67% -3.86% COALINDIA 27,329,400 238.4 -1.55% -3.78% TATACOMM 2,727,000 1,210.25 -2.50% -2.64%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ESCORTS 1,125,850 1,997.40 0.62% -6.89% GNFC 5,541,900 722.3 1.41% -5.77% TORNTPHARM 1,736,500 1,580.35 1.01% -3.54% IBULHSGFIN 38,448,000 125.1 0.72% -2.63% IEX 41,790,000 141.15 0.71% -2.58%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change AARTIIND 655,350 683.65 -8.12% 99.87% LTTS 819,400 3,434.95 -6.47% 44.72% TORNTPOWER 3,777,000 482.95 -0.30% 32.33% ICICIBANK 59,923,875 893.25 -0.67% 14.71% POLYCAB 910,500 2,702.20 -1.85% 12.42%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Fifteen stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — reached the milestone:

AEGISLOG FEDERALBNK POLYCAB CHALET IDFCFIRSTB RHIM COALINDIA INDIANB TIINDIA CUB MASFIN TVSMOTOR EIDPARRY MIDHANI WESTLIFE

52-week lows

Twelve stocks hit 52-week lows: