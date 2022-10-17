Trade setup for Oct 18: Nifty50 may test 17,425 soon as the bulls help it cross a key hurdle

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Tuesday, October 18: A move above key resistance at 17,450 could strengthen upside momentum in the Nifty50, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session on Monday close to their intraday highs following a rebound powered by sharp buying interest in financial shares.

Globally, caution persisted among investors about the impact of steep hikes in pandemic-era interest rates on economic growth .

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has a long bull candle on the daily chart beside the previous session's long negative candle, reflecting the return of the bulls after consolidation, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The market has filled the opening gap of Friday, having bounced back smartly from the support zone in a positive indication," he said.

Nifty Bank remains in buy mode

The Nifty Bank remains in a bullish mode with strong support in the 39,000-38,800 zone, having taken out an initial trough at 39,500 on a closing basis, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.

"A cross above an immediate upside hurdle of 40,000 will see a short covering move towards 41,000-41,500 levels," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the October 18 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's main indices rallied on Monday, powered by better-than-expected financial results from Bank of America. The S&P 500 was up 2.7 percent at the last count, while the Dow Jones was up 1.9 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 3.4 percent. T raders debated whether recent wild swings signaled some sort of bottom was forming after new-bear market lows were reached last week.

European markets built on initial gains amid strength in energy and utility stocks, as investors awaited clarity on the UK's fiscal plan and earnings reports for clues on corporate health. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose as much as one percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50 is headed towards next important resistance at 17,425, having taken out a key hurdle at 17,260.

"Any sustainable upside above 17,450 could bring sharp upside momentum in the market," said Shetti, who sees immediate support at 17,100.

Key moving averages

The Nifty50 is within less than half a percent of its long-term moving average in a positive sign.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,296.1 39,810.2 10 17,243.8 39,603.8 20 17,201.7 39,315.5 50 17,164.7 39,092.3 100 17,126.6 38,809.5 200 17,387.1 39,638.6

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 17,500 and 18,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts each, and the next highest at 17,700, with 1.1 lakh each, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and at 17,300, with more than one lakh contracts.

This suggests an immediate hurdle at 17,500, and immediate support at 17,300 followed by a strong base at the 17,000 mark.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian shares for the seventh session in a row on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CUB 7,090,000 191.6 4.47% 21.02% GNFC 5,345,600 711.05 1.48% 12.52% M&MFIN 17,852,000 210.6 1.64% 10.87% CANBK 38,064,600 238.7 4.92% 9.31% BANKBARODA 95,758,650 137.15 4.73% 8.55%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change LTI 1,309,500 4,660 -0.58% -1.72% WIPRO 40,640,000 376.7 -0.13% -1.65% GSPL 5,215,000 221.1 -1.03% -1.58% JSWSTEEL 26,728,650 633.85 -1.32% -1.49% ATUL 156,375 8,761.85 -0.32% -0.62%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change BAJAJ-AUTO 2,179,750 3,634 1.76% -11.37% AARTIIND 2,708,100 791.9 1.05% -11.08% INDIACEM 14,665,300 233.3 1.48% -5.99% DIXON 553,000 4,274.30 0.95% -2.58% BAJAJFINSV 6,212,500 1,722.70 1.90% -2.23%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change SYNGENE 2,207,000 538.4 -2.31% 20.25% CANFINHOME 6,575,400 500.1 -0.80% 17.78% PERSISTENT 553,350 3,625.70 -0.67% 15.59% SHREECEM 345,500 20,679.80 -1.91% 13.03% IGL 12,857,625 378.05 -1.87% 12.42%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Six stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — reached the milestone: Sun Pharma, Federal Bank, City Union Bank, IDFC, Ratnamani Metals and Godfrey Phillips.

52-week lows

Seventeen stocks hit 52-week lows, including Wipro, Hindustan Petroleum and Nykaa: