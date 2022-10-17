    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Trade setup for Oct 18: Nifty50 may test 17,425 soon as the bulls help it cross a key hurdle

    Trade setup for Oct 18: Nifty50 may test 17,425 soon as the bulls help it cross a key hurdle

    Trade setup for Oct 18: Nifty50 may test 17,425 soon as the bulls help it cross a key hurdle
    Read Time
    4 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Trade setup for Tuesday, October 18: A move above key resistance at 17,450 could strengthen upside momentum in the Nifty50, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

    Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session on Monday close to their intraday highs following a rebound powered by sharp buying interest in financial shares.
    Globally, caution persisted among investors about the impact of steep hikes in pandemic-era interest rates on economic growth.
    What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?
    The Nifty50 has a long bull candle on the daily chart beside the previous session's long negative candle, reflecting the return of the bulls after consolidation, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
    "The market has filled the opening gap of Friday, having bounced back smartly from the support zone in a positive indication," he said.
    Nifty Bank remains in buy mode
    The Nifty Bank remains in a bullish mode with strong support in the 39,000-38,800 zone, having taken out an initial trough at 39,500 on a closing basis, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.
    "A cross above an immediate upside hurdle of 40,000 will see a short covering move towards 41,000-41,500 levels," he said.
    Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the October 18 session:
    Wall Street's main indices rallied on Monday, powered by better-than-expected financial results from Bank of America. The S&P 500 was up 2.7 percent at the last count, while the Dow Jones was up 1.9 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 3.4 percent. Traders debated whether recent wild swings signaled some sort of bottom was forming after new-bear market lows were reached last week.
    European markets built on initial gains amid strength in energy and utility stocks, as investors awaited clarity on the UK's fiscal plan and earnings reports for clues on corporate health. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose as much as one percent.
    What to expect on Dalal Street?
    HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50 is headed towards next important resistance at 17,425, having taken out a key hurdle at 17,260.
    "Any sustainable upside above 17,450 could bring sharp upside momentum in the market," said Shetti, who sees immediate support at 17,100.
    Key moving averages
    The Nifty50 is within less than half a percent of its long-term moving average in a positive sign.
    Period (No. of sessions)Simple moving average
    Nifty50Nifty Bank
    517,296.139,810.2
    1017,243.839,603.8
    2017,201.739,315.5
    5017,164.739,092.3
    10017,126.638,809.5
    20017,387.139,638.6
    Key levels to watch out for
    The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 17,500 and 18,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts each, and the next highest at 17,700, with 1.1 lakh each, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and at 17,300, with more than one lakh contracts.
    This suggests an immediate hurdle at 17,500, and immediate support at 17,300 followed by a strong base at the 17,000 mark.
    FII/DII activity
    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian shares for the seventh session in a row on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.
    Image
    Long build-up
    Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    CUB7,090,000191.64.47%21.02%
    GNFC5,345,600711.051.48%12.52%
    M&MFIN17,852,000210.61.64%10.87%
    CANBK38,064,600238.74.92%9.31%
    BANKBARODA95,758,650137.154.73%8.55%
    Long unwinding
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    LTI1,309,5004,660-0.58%-1.72%
    WIPRO40,640,000376.7-0.13%-1.65%
    GSPL5,215,000221.1-1.03%-1.58%
    JSWSTEEL26,728,650633.85-1.32%-1.49%
    ATUL156,3758,761.85-0.32%-0.62%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short covering
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    BAJAJ-AUTO2,179,7503,6341.76%-11.37%
    AARTIIND2,708,100791.91.05%-11.08%
    INDIACEM14,665,300233.31.48%-5.99%
    DIXON553,0004,274.300.95%-2.58%
    BAJAJFINSV6,212,5001,722.701.90%-2.23%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short build-up
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    SYNGENE2,207,000538.4-2.31%20.25%
    CANFINHOME6,575,400500.1-0.80%17.78%
    PERSISTENT553,3503,625.70-0.67%15.59%
    SHREECEM345,50020,679.80-1.91%13.03%
    IGL12,857,625378.05-1.87%12.42%
    (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
    52-week highs
    Six stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — reached the milestone: Sun Pharma, Federal Bank, City Union Bank, IDFC, Ratnamani Metals and Godfrey Phillips.
    52-week lows
    Seventeen stocks hit 52-week lows, including Wipro, Hindustan Petroleum and Nykaa:
    ALOKTEXTIEXSHILPAMED
    APLLTDJCHACSUDARSCHEM
    BIOCONLICISUVENPHAR
    BPCLNYKAAVOLTAS
    GLAXOPOLICYBZRWIPRO
    HINDPETROSANOFI
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    india stock marketniftysensexTrade setup

    Next Article

    V-Mart aims to expand omni-channel presence with acquisition of LimeRoad

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng