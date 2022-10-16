Trade setup for Oct 17: Nifty50 may retest resistance at 17,260 soon but volatility to continue

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Monday, October 17: The Nifty50 may attempt to take out resistance at 17,260 in the near term but high volatility cannot be ruled out, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks finished more than one percent on Friday led by across-the-board buying, as a short-covering led move in the US the previous night sent a positive signal across global markets.

The surge came about even as red-hot US inflation cemented fears of sharp rate hikes hampering economic growth.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a long negative candle on the daily chart following a gap-up opening, reflecting an unsuccessful attempt to break out of the 17,260 resistance zone, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

One can expect high volatility to continue in the market with immediate support at 16,800, he said.

Nifty Bank poised for higher levels

A sustained move above the crucial level of 39,600 for the banking index, after it reclaimed its 50-day simple moving average last week, will confirm a bullish cup and handle pattern on the hourly chart, which could power a rally towards the 40,000-40,800 band, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.

One can expect strong support at the bullish intraday gap around the 38,700-39,000 zone, he said. "We remain upbeat and, hence, traders should use intraweek declines as a buying opportunity."

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the October 17 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices fell on Friday, following the short covering in the previous session, as worsening inflation expectations kept intact worries that the Fed's aggressive rate hike path could trigger a recession. The S&P 500 fell 2.4 percent, the Dow Jones 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 3.1 percent.

Earlier that day, European equities rose after the UK government's turnaround move on tax cuts but finished the day off their intraday highs due to continued uncertainty about its fiscal stance. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index finished 0.6 percent higher.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view that Friday's move could be followed by more upside.

"A sustainable move above 17,260 could pull the Nifty towards next important resistance at around 17,425 with immediate support around 17,100-17,050 levels," he said.

Key moving averages

The Nifty50 is more than one percent below its long-term moving average in a bearish sign.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,249.3 39,406.1 10 17,214.8 39,236.8 20 17,135.3 39,035.4 50 17,169.2 39,004.1 100 17,108.4 38,714.1 200 17,407.9 39,665

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,500, with 1.1 lakh contracts, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is placed at 16,500, with more than 67,000 contracts, and at 17,000, with around 61,000.

This suggests an immediate hurdle at 17,500, and immediate support at the 17,000 mark followed by a strong base at 16,500.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian shares for the sixth session in a row on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CUB 6,340,000 183.5 0.99% 11.83% NAVINFLUOR 508,950 4,613.05 0.14% 11.72% MGL 2,793,600 815.75 4.09% 11.66% FEDERALBNK 91,810,000 131.15 5% 10.06% COFORGE 722,700 3,605 0.98% 6.33%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AMARAJABAT 5,673,000 490.45 -0.30% -8.51% WIPRO 42,788,000 377.5 -0.41% -5.02% AARTIIND 2,830,500 782.7 -0.17% -4.32% ZEEL 95,517,000 267.5 -2.21% -4.23% DELTACORP 17,229,300 210.5 -1.73% -3.66%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LTTS 938,800 3,606 2.04% -11.72% INFY 42,264,000 1,464.90 3.97% -8.54% AUBANK 6,561,000 598.5 2.80% -6.97% M&MFIN 19,120,000 207.7 0.92% -6.63% MINDTREE 2,667,000 3,394.70 2.16% -6.43%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MFSL 1,422,200 719.25 -3.05% 64.76% JKCEMENT 343,750 2,475.20 -1.25% 13.16% COROMANDEL 984,200 968.65 -0.36% 12.87% ESCORTS 1,051,050 1,967 -1.85% 9.21% BAJAJ-AUTO 2,046,250 3,566.10 -1.16% 6.52%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of nine stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — reached the milestone: TVS Motor, Sun Pharma, RITES, IDFC, IDFC First, Federal Bank, KRBL, Kalyan Jewellers and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes.

52-week lows

Thirteen stocks hit 52-week lows: