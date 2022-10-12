Trade setup for Oct 13: Nifty back above 17,000 but may need to cross a key hurdle for a sustained upmove

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Thursday, October 13: The Nifty50 is yet to take out a key hurdle to confirm an upside reversal, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Wednesday after three back-to-back sessions of selling that wiped off Rs 6 lakh crore of investors' wealth, though caution persisted on Dalal Street amid weakness across global markets. Fears that steep rate hikes may hamper growth continued to fuel nervousness globally.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable positive candle on the daily chart beside the previous day's long bear candle, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

This suggests the comeback of the bulls from support at the 50-scrip index's 200-day exponential moving average around 16,900 in a positive sign, he said.

Nifty Bank fails to take out a key hurdle

The Nifty Bank remains in a buy mode as long as it holds the support level of 38,500, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.

"Momentum indicator RSI has formed a double bottom pattern, confirming internal strength of the breakout," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the October 13 session:

Global markets

European markets fell on Wednesday, mirroring weakness across Asia, as a slew of mixed earnings reports heightened worries about the impact of steep rate hikes and red-hot inflation on corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx index declined as much as 0.9 percent in early hours, sliding for the sixth day in a row.

S&P 500 futures, however, were up 0.8 percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

Investors globally awaited a key jobs report from the world's largest economy due on Thursday for cues.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes a sustainable move above a key hurdle at 17,250 could be considered the confirmation of a reversal. He is of the view that the Nifty50 is in a rangebound short-term trend with a positive bias.

"The market is making an attempt to form a short-term higher bottom formation around 16,950. A sustainable move above 17,260 could confirm more upside in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 16,950," he said.

LKP's Shah believes a breach above immediate resistance for the banking index at 39,500 will lead to a short covering move towards 40,000-41,000 levels.

Key moving averages

Wednesday's rise brought the Nifty50 within two percent of its long-term moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,097.4 38,990 10 17,065.2 38,903.2 20 17,127.8 38,965.8 50 17,194.8 38,986.9 100 17,109.8 38,705.6 200 17,450.5 39,719.7

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500, with 2.2 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,400, with 1.5 lakh contracts, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and at 16,800, with 1.1 lakh.

This suggests a strong hurdle at 17,500 and a strong base at the 17,000 mark.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian shares for the third session in a row on Tuesday, following three back-to-back days of buying, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change NAVINFLUOR 438,075 4,700.95 2.57% 19.11% TVSMOTOR 5,012,000 1,088.50 3.20% 14.53% AXISBANK 43,309,200 808.95 2.99% 14.27% HINDPETRO 19,367,100 211 0.24% 10.18% UBL 981,600 1,669.30 1.82% 9.05%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change DELTACORP 20,297,500 217 -0.48% -3.83% BIOCON 21,293,400 268.35 -0.35% -1.47% NMDC 50,501,250 131.1 -0.04% -0.87% ZEEL 97,605,000 268.55 -1.41% -0.16%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change INDIACEM 15,135,100 251 2.76% -6.25% EICHERMOT 3,507,000 3,455.30 1.40% -5.02% DABUR 13,387,500 536.5 3.06% -4.00% BAJAJ-AUTO 2,508,250 3,620.15 2.65% -3.66% FSL 15,672,800 104.05 1.56% -3.28%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ASIANPAINT 5,274,600 3,253 -1.71% 8.28% WHIRLPOOL 582,050 1,599.20 -1.44% 6.67% ABBOTINDIA 45,160 18,439.95 -0.62% 6.20% HAVELLS 4,122,000 1,265 -1.32% 6.11% INDHOTEL 24,063,626 331.2 -0.09% 5.53%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of six stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — reached the milestone: Chalet Hotels, Kalpataru Power, IDFC, IDFC First, KRBL and ZF Commercial Vehicle Control.

52-week lows

Eleven stocks hit 52-week lows: