Trade setup for Oct 11: Nifty50 may retest 17,400 soon but volatility to persist

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Tuesday, October 11: The Nifty50 may be poised for higher levels in the short term but volatility cannot be ruled out, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks bounced back in a volatile session on Monday aided by a fag-end recovery in financial and IT shares, as investors awaited the onset of the corporate earnings season for domestic cues.

Globally, fears that steep rate hikes will hamper economic growth and rising geopolitical tensions in Europe kept investors cautious.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, reflecting the emergence of buying interest at the lows, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

This is a positive sign and one may expect a bounce in the market in the short term, he said.

Time to buy the dip in Nifty Bank

"Support at 38,500 held by the Nifty Bank on Friday should act as a make or break level," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities

"The index needs to break out of the 38,500-39,500 range on either side for trending moves. Within the range, it remains in a 'buy on dip' mode with immediate support at 38,800," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the October 11 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices fell as chipmakers bore the brunt of the US efforts to hobble China's semiconductor industry. The S&P 500 was down 0.4 percent at the last count, the Dow Jones 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 0.8 percent.

European shares continued to fall for the fourth session in a row amid escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions and central banks' resolve to tame inflation at the risk of causing an economic slowdown and denting corporate profits. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as 0.9 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50 could revisit crucial overhead resistance around 17,450 soon. However, he is of the view that the index's near-term trend appears to be negative with high volatility.

"Sharp buying interest from near its recent lows could be a sign of a comeback by the bulls up ahead. One may expect the Nifty to retest the hurdle of 17,400 in the near term with immediate support at 17,050-17,100 levels," he said.

Key moving averages

The Nifty50 stands 1.4 percent below its long-term moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,225.5 39,099.1 10 17,211.3 39,032.7 20 17,255.8 39,064.8 50 17,161.9 38,786 100 17,189.4 38,969.1 200 17,492.9 39,784.6

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,500, with 1.1 lakh contracts, according to provisional exchange data.

The maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and at 17,100, with 1.1 lakh.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,500, and immediate support at 17,100 followed by a strong base at the 17,000 mark.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian shares for a second straight trading day on Monday following three back-to-back days of buying, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change INDIACEM 18,052,500 278 0.71% 18.30% WIPRO 36,798,000 414.85 1.42% 13.04% INFY 37,231,200 1,453.85 1.04% 10.50% DELTACORP 16,622,100 230.1 0.72% 8.19% COFORGE 638,250 3,628.30 1.41% 7.80%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ABFRL 7,516,600 340.3 -0.38% -2.70% ALKEM 337,000 3,186.05 -0.80% -2.14% TVSMOTOR 5,384,400 1,072.05 -0.95% -2.05% AARTIIND 3,498,600 770.15 -0.12% -1.82% POWERGRID 50,244,300 209.6 -0.31% -1.70%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change GAIL 59,703,750 89.25 2.23% -3.23% GUJGASLTD 6,971,250 487.5 1.40% -2.33% NMDC 54,360,450 136.5 0.85% -2.24% MINDTREE 2,628,600 3,365.05 2.44% -1.48% TORNTPHARM 1,767,000 1,595.80 1.07% -1.16%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change TATAMOTORS 61,639,800 393.65 -4.50% 28.95% HEROMOTOCO 2,828,700 2,560.70 -2.56% 23.99% BSOFT 8,196,500 290.45 -1.59% 16.05% IBULHSGFIN 43,220,000 128 -5.99% 15.03% TATACONSUM 7,772,400 759.9 -3% 14.95%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 13 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — reached the milestone.

CHALET JYOTHYLAB RENUKA COCHINSHIP MAHINDCIE RITES EIDPARRY MAZDOCK TATACHEM IDFC MIDHANI JBCHEPHARM PHOENIXLTD

52-week lows