    Homemarket News

    Trade setup for Oct 10: Nifty50 may retest resistance at 17,400 soon

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    Trade setup for Monday, October 10: The Nifty50 may retest a key hurdle after some consolidation, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

    Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session on a flat note on Friday to halt a two-day winning run, but recovered most of their intraday losses aided by a fag-end recovery led by heavyweights such as Reliance, Titan, HDFC and Bharti Airtel. Globally, concerns about steep rate hikes hampering economic growth kept investors nervous.
    What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?
    The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with upper and lower shadows, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
    Its occurrence after weakness at 17,425 suggests an attempt to retest the hurdle in the near term, he said.
    Time to buy the dip in Nifty Bank 
    The banking index has been finding support around its 20-day exponential moving average on the weekly chart in a positive sign, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.
    He remains upbeat on the banking space and continues to advocate buying on declines in the short term.
    ALSO READ: What the Street makes of RBI rate hike and warning
    Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the October 10 session:
    Wall Street's main indices tanked on Friday after strong growth in US jobs strengthened the case for the Fed to keep raising interest rates aggressively in its mission to control high inflation. The S&P 500 fell 2.8 percent, the Dow Jones 2.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 3.8 percent.
    European shares also fell, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index finishing 1.2 percent lower.
    What to expect on Dalal Street?
    HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50 continues to be in an uptrend. He expects some more consolidation in the market.
    "A decisive breakout of the 17,450 hurdle is likely to pull the Nifty towards another important resistance at 18,000-18,100 levels. Immediate support is placed at 17,200," he said. 
    Key moving averages
    The Nifty50 stands one percent below its long-term moving average.
    Period (No. of sessions)Simple moving average
    Nifty50Nifty Bank
    517,286.139,018.2
    1017,287.639,038.5
    2017,311.739,166.7
    5017,114.638,598.8
    10017,239.339,160.3
    20017,507.939,800.5
    Chavan expects key support for the Nifty Bank at 38,800-38,600 levels and immediate resistance at 39,600 followed by 40,000.
    FII/DII activity
    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged net sellers of Indian shares on Friday after three back-to-back trading days of buying, according to provisional exchange data.
    Image
    Long build-up
    Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    DELTACORP15,138,600228.353%9.80%
    TITAN5,032,5002,743.805.81%8.10%
    IBULHSGFIN40,248,000136.73.17%7.38%
    ESCORTS1,065,9002,142.450.20%6.71%
    TATACOMM2,468,5001,2222.91%5.29%
    Long unwinding
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    DALBHARAT1,338,5001,534.90-2.81%-7.02%
    GRANULES8,738,000348.7-0.71%-4.53%
    ICICIBANK83,274,125884.7-0.23%-2.90%
    IDFCFIRSTB192,030,00053.1-2.48%-2.84%
    UBL1,050,8001,722.75-0.70%-2.63%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short covering
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    ASTRAL1,167,6502,2750.63%-6.41%
    BERGEPAINT7,517,4006302.06%-6.03%
    M&MFIN22,212,000201.60.62%-4.86%
    AXISBANK46,227,600756.90.13%-4.85%
    CUB7,545,000179.954.71%-4.44%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short build-up
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    HEROMOTOCO2,355,3002,624-0.94%20.10%
    AARTIIND3,029,400769.3-1.21%15.49%
    RAMCOCEM2,933,350729.45-3.73%9.21%
    BIOCON18,114,800283.95-2.99%8.68%
    M&M10,230,5001,245.10-1.32%8.02%
    (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
    52-week highs
    A total of 13 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — reached the milestone.
    CHALETMAHINDCIERENUKA
    EIDPARRYMAZDOCKRITES
    KALYANKJILMIDHANISOLARINDS
    KRBLPHOENIXLTD
    LEMONTREEPRAJIND
    52-week lows 
    One stock hit a 52-week low: Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
