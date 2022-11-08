Trade setup for Nov 9: Nifty50 may gather steam once the bulls take it past 18,250

By Sandeep Singh

Trade setup for Wednesday, November 9: A rise in the Nifty50 to 18,250 may lead to an extended upmove in the market, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks managed to finish a second straight volatile session higher on Monday, as gains in financial, metal and oil & gas shares outweighed losses in healthcare stocks ahead of a holiday.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

has formed a doji candlestick pattern on the daily chart, suggesting indecisiveness between the bulls and the bears, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. The Nifty50 Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

The 50-scrip index is holding on to a higher bottom formation but also facing resistance consistently near 18,260, he said.

Nifty Bank poised for higher levels as long as as it holds 40,800

"Despite the fight between the bulls and the bears in the banking space on Monday, the Nifty Bank remains in buy mode as long as it holds support at 40,800 ," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities.

"A breach above 42,000 will lead to a sharp short covering move towards 43,000-44,000 levels," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the November 9 session:

Global markets

European markets recovered initial losses to secure cautious gains as investors focused on US midterm polls that will determine control of Congress. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent, suggesting a mildly positive start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Kotak Securities' Chouhan believes trend-following traders should expect key support at 18,050 and 18,000.

A move above 18,050 on the Nifty50 could lead to 18,300-18,350 levels, he said. "A slide below 18,050 could have the index retest 17,950-17,900 levels."

Period (No. of sessions) Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 18,144.4 41,497.7 10 18,137.4 41,451.8 20 18,092.1 41,363.9 50 18,060.9 41,310 100 17,840.1 41,027.9 200 17,488.5 39,940

"A sustainable move above 18,250 could open up further strengthening of momentum," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Shetti is of the view the short-term trend of the benchmark index remains positive. He expects levels of 18,350 and 18,600 over the next 1-2 weeks with immediate support at 18,100.

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 19,000, with 1.9 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,500 and 18,700, with 1.3 lakh contracts each, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 18,000, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and at 18,100, with 1.2 lakh contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 18,500 and a strong base at the 18,000 mark.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net purchasers of Indian shares for the eight session in a row on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INTELLECT 3,877,500 438.55 0.97% 32.34% APOLLOTYRE 12,698,000 303 4.28% 21.44% BRITANNIA 1,642,800 4,158 8.64% 19.20% INDIACEM 14,479,700 249.3 0.79% 17.18% MRF 47,850 95,493.80 4.30% 12.73%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ESCORTS 1,357,125 1,954.60 -1.92% -22.59% ALKEM 310,400 3,245 -0.07% -10.63% CUMMINSIND 3,298,800 1,340.45 -0.15% -8.64% BAJAJFINSV 6,359,000 1,790 -1.05% -6.06% PVR 2,647,535 1,822.05 -0.51% -5.61%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BANKBARODA 107,318,250 158.8 9.14% -13.00% CANBK 41,874,300 311.1 4.31% -9.07% HEROMOTOCO 2,871,000 2,622 1.77% -8.58% RAIN 12,687,500 176.9 2.49% -8.28% SBIN 65,452,500 616 3.30% -7.68%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DIVISLAB 2,012,700 3,403.60 -9.47% 52.37% MARICO 8,542,800 504.3 -6.69% 19.65% CROMPTON 4,857,000 359 -1.01% 9.70% IPCALAB 1,406,600 904.9 -0.16% 9.20% ABFRL 9,705,800 321.85 -2.68% 8.06%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Thirty four stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index of the bourse — touched the milestone:

ADANIENT COALINDIA IRCON MRF SUNDRMFAST ATGL CUB KALPATPOWR PHOENIXLTD TIINDIA BANKBARODA FEDERALBNK LEMONTREE PSB UCOBANK BANKINDIA GESHIP MAHABANK RVNL UNIONBANK BHARATFORG GMM MASFIN SBIN VSTIND BRITANNIA IDFC MAZDOCK SJVN WESTLIFE CANBK INDIANB MIDHANI SOLARINDS

52-week lows

