Trade setup for Nov 4: As D-Street digests Fed, Nifty50 may test 18,200 again soon

By Sandeep Singh

Trade setup for Friday, November 4: Experts say the absence of sharp weakness at crucial resistance near 18,200 is a good sign. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks slipped into the red amid a global sell-off after the Fed delivered a hike of 75 basis points in the benchmark interest rate along expected lines but Chair Jerome Powell's signal at more increases than anticipated earlier spooked investors.

Gains in oil & gas and FMCG shares kept the downside in both headline indices in check.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a minor upper shadow, indicating a buy-on-dips opportunity at the highs , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50

The absence of sharp weakness at the crucial resistance level of 18,200 is a sign of resilience in the market, he said.

41,500 a make-or-break level for banking index

"The Nifty Bank has held support at 40,800 with strong buying from lower levels," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities.

"A move above immediate resistance at 41,500 in the banking index will lead to a rally towards 43,000. PSU banking and HDFC Bank stocks can participate in this rally," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the November 4 session:

Global markets

Wall Street began the day in the red in more pain for investors a day on top of losses of 2-3 percent in the three main US indices the previous day following Fed announcements. The S&P 500 was down one percent, the Dow Jones 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 1.3 percent.

Technology stocks led a slump in European markets. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.4 percent at the last count.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti expects the market to remain choppy in the next 1-2 sessions before bouncing back from the lows.

He sees immediate support around 17,950-17,900 levels.

Period (No. of sessions) Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 18,080 41,164.1 10 18,105.2 41,237.8 20 18,088.8 41,317.7 50 17,887 41,236.3 100 17,639.9 40,570.6 200 17,371.2 39,630.1

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,100, with 2.1 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,200, with 1.5 lakh contracts, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 18,000, with more than two lakh contracts, and at 17,700 and 17,500, with 1.2 lakh each.

This suggests immediate resistance at 18,100 and a strong base at the 18,000 mark.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers of Indian shares for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change COROMANDEL 1,217,300 970.6 0.04% 30.07% POLYCAB 685,800 2,812.95 1.16% 17.37% RAIN 10,346,000 169 0.30% 15.97% INDIACEM 12,522,200 245.15 0.08% 14.96% DRREDDY 1,851,625 4,585.30 0.41% 12.43%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change WHIRLPOOL 705,950 1,554.50 -1.07% -5.21% PNB 261,280,000 39.35 -2.48% -4.01% CIPLA 8,767,850 1,163.30 -0.91% -3.15% IGL 10,363,375 424.55 -0.60% -2.96% ATUL 156,375 8,394.35 -0.04% -1.68%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change MFSL 2,347,800 724.3 0.53% -8.17% NMDC 19,363,000 109.55 4.13% -8.06% DIXON 512,000 4,577 0.79% -4.10% DELTACORP 16,113,800 224 0.13% -3.93% HINDCOPPER 18,533,000 105.9 1.05% -3.53%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change LICHSGFIN 13,746,000 361.1 -10.25% 100.95% CHAMBLFERT 5,881,500 309.4 -5.63% 45.01% COALINDIA 22,894,200 244.85 -0.87% 18.73% TITAN 5,052,375 2,754.35 -0.69% 16.10% ESCORTS 1,107,975 2,003.55 -0.06% 13.65%