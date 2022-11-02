Trade setup for Nov 3: Nifty50 may test 18,200 soon even as D-Street takes a breather ahead of Fed decision

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Thursday, November 3: The Nifty50 needs to cross 18,200 for sustainable upside in the short term, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks retreated from 10-month closing highs in a choppy session on Wednesday, as the bulls lost charge of the Street after four back-to-back trading days.

Caution set in among investors the world over ahead of a key interest rate decision by the Fed due later in the day as central banks scramble to tame red-hot inflation amid warning of a global recession.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

has formed a reasonable negative candle on the daily chart following a positive candle of the previous session, suggesting the possible emergence of minor selling pressure near 18,150-18,200 levels ahead , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50

The 50-scrip index's short-term uptrend appears to remain intact for the short term, with only limited weakness near the 18,100-18,200 hurdle, he pointed out.

Time to buy the dip in Nifty Bank

"The Nifty Bank faces stiff resistance at 41,500 after consolidating within the 41,000-41500 band, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities.

"A breach above the 41,500 hurdle will lead to a sharp covering move towards 43,000," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the November 3 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's main indices fell on Wednesday after data showed private payrolls rose more than expected in October, adding to worries the Fed will not have enough reason to tone down its aggressive rate hike policy. The S&P 500 was down 0.6 percent at the last count, the Dow Jones down 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.7 percent.

European shares gave up initial gains, moving away from seven-week highs. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was last down 0.2 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti said the market has started to show early signs of weakness near crucial resistance.

A sustainable upside could emerge only above 18,200 levels, with next support at 17,900, he said.

Period (No. of sessions) Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 18,080 41,164.1 10 18,105.2 41,237.8 20 18,088.8 41,317.7 50 17,887 41,236.3 100 17,639.9 40,570.6 200 17,371.2 39,630.1

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 18,400 and 18,500, with 1.6 lakh contracts each, and the next highest at 18,300, with 1.5 lakh contracts, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 17,500 and 18,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts each, and at 18,100 and 17,200, with 1.2 lakh each.

This suggests an immediate hurdle at 18,300 followed by more resistance in the 18,400-18,500 zone, and immediate support at 18,100 followed by a strong base at 18,000.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers of Indian shares for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change COROMANDEL 1,217,300 970.6 0.04% 30.07% POLYCAB 685,800 2,812.95 1.16% 17.37% RAIN 10,346,000 169 0.30% 15.97% INDIACEM 12,522,200 245.15 0.08% 14.96% DRREDDY 1,851,625 4,585.30 0.41% 12.43%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change WHIRLPOOL 705,950 1,554.50 -1.07% -5.21% PNB 261,280,000 39.35 -2.48% -4.01% CIPLA 8,767,850 1,163.30 -0.91% -3.15% IGL 10,363,375 424.55 -0.60% -2.96% ATUL 156,375 8,394.35 -0.04% -1.68%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change MFSL 2,347,800 724.3 0.53% -8.17% NMDC 19,363,000 109.55 4.13% -8.06% DIXON 512,000 4,577 0.79% -4.10% DELTACORP 16,113,800 224 0.13% -3.93% HINDCOPPER 18,533,000 105.9 1.05% -3.53%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change LICHSGFIN 13,746,000 361.1 -10.25% 100.95% CHAMBLFERT 5,881,500 309.4 -5.63% 45.01% COALINDIA 22,894,200 244.85 -0.87% 18.73% TITAN 5,052,375 2,754.35 -0.69% 16.10% ESCORTS 1,107,975 2,003.55 -0.06% 13.65%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 13 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — reached the milestone.

ASTERDM GODFRYPHLP MAZDOCK VGUARD BHARATFORG GRANULES SUNPHARMA COALINDIA ITC TORNTPHARM COCHINSHIP MAXHEALTH TRENT

52-week lows