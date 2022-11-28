Trade setup for Nov 29: Nifty50 scales a fresh peak and the bulls may just take it even higher soon

Trade setup for Tuesday, November 29: The Nifty50 may be poised for even higher levels in the near term, having scaled record highs on Monday, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks soared to record closing highs on Monday, with the Nifty50 surpassing its lifetime high of October 2021. Gains in oil & gas, auto and select financial stocks drove the headline indices higher — a fifth back-to-back session of gains.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, reflecting market momentum, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50

"The 50-scrip index appears to be nearing a new higher top of a higher-top-and-higher-bottom pattern. There is no indication of any reversal at the highs," he said.

Time to buy the dip in Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank continues to be in a positive trend, according to Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"The banking index is stuck in a range of 42,500-43,500 and a breakout on either side will lead to a directional move. The undertone remains bullish and one should have a buy-on-dip approach with immediate support at 42,800," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the November 29 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's three main indices tumbled amid worries about protests in major Chinese cities against COVID-related policies, mirroring the losses across most Asian peers, though gains in Amazon helped limit the losses. The S&P 500 was down 0.6 percent at the last count, the Dow Jones down 0.5 percent and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite down 0.4 percent.

European markets weakened, with the pan-regional Stoxx 600 quoting half a percent lower dragged by oil and gas shares.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50 is in a sharp uptrend on the weekly chart.

According to him, the next upside target to be watched for the index is at 18,955, which could be achieved in the next 1-2 weeks. He sees immediate support at 18,350.

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 19,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,800, with 1.3 lakh, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 18,000, with 2.1 lakh contracts, and at 18,400, with 1.5 lakh.

This suggests immediate resistance at 18,800 and a strong base at the 18,000 mark.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to be net purchasers of Indian shares for a third straight trading day on Monday after four days of selling, according to provisional exchange data.

Dalal Street is on track to finish November with net foreign fund inflows — a first calendar month of inflows since August.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change APOLLOTYRE 14,602,000 314.85 6.33% 34.11% DELTACORP 17,079,800 233.1 4.53% 13.83% ICICIPRULI 15,993,000 459 0.48% 13.27% TVSMOTOR 4,778,900 1,061 2.07% 9.55% UBL 751,600 1,694.95 1.41% 9.47%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change PFC 49,221,800 135.7 -1.56% -3.80% NMDC 28,093,100 117.65 -1.55% -2.04% ESCORTS 1,169,575 2,275 -0.37% -1.15% SAIL 106,560,000 82.8 -1.49% -1.09% HDFCAMC 1,393,500 2,172 -0.31% -0.97%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change BSOFT 9,521,200 300.8 1.62% -4.44% ATUL 128,025 8,425.75 2.08% -2.99% MANAPPURAM 38,076,000 114.85 0.35% -2.84% BANDHANBNK 56,853,000 224.8 1.51% -2.72% LTTS 1,073,000 3,848 0.09% -2.57%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change SRTRANSFIN 4,053,000 1,244.05 -1.25% 23.48% VEDL 30,449,750 313.8 -1.61% 13.15% FSL 14,138,800 110.05 -0.27% 7.69% COALINDIA 26,455,800 231.95 -0.62% 6.89% IEX 48,802,500 148.7 -2.14% 6.49%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 25 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone:

AEGISLOG CUMMINSIND GICRE IRCON RCF APOLLOTYRE ENGINERSIN HUDCO IRFC RECLTD BHEL ESCORTS ICICIBANK KALPATPOWR REDINGTON CEATLTD EXIDEIND IDFC NCC RVNL CGPOWER GESHIP IDFCFIRSTB PFC SJVN

52-week lows

No stock from the basket hit a 52-week low.