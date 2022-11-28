Trade setup for Nov 28: Nifty50 may build on momentum as the bulls take it past 18,500 decisively

English
By Sandeep Singh  Nov 28, 2022 12:54 AM IST (Published)

Trade setup for Monday, November 28: According to experts, a sustainable move for the Nifty50 above 18,600 is likely to pull continue towards a record 18,950 in the near term. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks finished a choppy session barely in the green on Friday, as gains in oil & gas, IT and auto shares were offset by losses in financial and FMCG stocks.
Globally, investors remained on the back foot amid concerns that a prolonged period of rising benchmark interest rates will hamper economic growth.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow, reflecting a breather in the market after Friday's sharp upmove, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
This could be considered an uptrend continuation pattern, he said.
More upside on the cards for Nifty Bank
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, is of the view that the ongoing price action in the Nifty Bank suggests the Nifty Bank is likely to continue momentum. 
"The unfilled gap of 42,550-42,500 levels is likely to cushion any intraweek blip while the bullish gap present around the 42,000 is likely to act as a sheet anchor. On the flipside, the fresh breakout has opened up the potential for the banking index to march towards the 43,500-44,000 zone in the coming period," he told CNBCTV18.com
He sees any minor correction in the index as an opportunity to add fresh longs.
Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the November 28 session:
Wall Street indices succumbed to selling pressure on Friday amid weakness in Apple shares in a subdued holiday-shortened trading session for Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell marginally, and the Dow Jones 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 0.5 percent each.
Earlier that day, European shares slipped as faster-than-expected rate hikes continued to spook investors. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index finished 0.1 percent lower.
What to expect on Dalal Street
HDFC Securities' Shetti believes  the Nifty50 continues to be in a positive underlying trend. The index has surpassed crucial resistance last week, and is expected to move to all-time highs above 18,606 this week, he said.
"A sustainable move above 18,600 is likely to pull the 50-scrip index towards a milestone of 18,950 in the near term," Shetti added.
 
Key levels to watch out for
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 19,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,600, with almost 97,000 contracts, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 18,300, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and at 18,500 and 18,400, with 1.2 lakh contracts each.
This suggests immediate resistance at 18,600 and a cushion at the 18,400-18,500 band.
FII/DII activity
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to be net purchasers of Indian shares on Friday after four days of selling, according to provisional exchange data.
Image
Long build-up
Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
BHEL100,548,00083.0510%26.22%
ESCORTS974,8752,282.954.63%19.97%
WHIRLPOOL656,6001,530.951.92%17.86%
L&TFH44,994,80887.855.59%14.66%
RBLBANK43,070,000151.45.76%14.60%
Long unwinding
StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
APOLLOHOSP1,675,5004,825-0.42%-17.32%
ICICIBANK81,481,125937.15-0.83%-5.18%
INTELLECT5,151,000446.9-0.73%-2.65%
COFORGE632,2503,888.15-0.07%-2.18%
GODREJCP5,813,000866.65-0.32%-2.03%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short covering
StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
HDFCLIFE16,080,900591.12.62%-8.91%
ZYDUSLIFE10,236,600404.42.25%-7.30%
PERSISTENT569,7003,9911.71%-5.50%
CUB7,155,000188.251.43%-5.10%
IGL10,462,375434.653.49%-4.17%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short build-up
StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
GUJGASLTD3,168,750493.6-0.65%29.39%
ICICIPRULI13,120,500457.5-2.03%21.89%
SRTRANSFIN3,591,0001,257.85-2.22%12.87%
SIEMENS1,905,7502,800.75-1.57%6.72%
TVSMOTOR4,478,6001,038.25-1.45%6.71%
(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

