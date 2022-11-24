Trade setup for Nov 25: Nifty50 poised for higher levels as D-Street enters December F&O series

Trade setup for Friday, November 25: Experts see more upside in the market as long as the Nifty50 defends 18,400. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks clocked record closing highs on Thursday and finished the November derivatives series more than four percent higher. Gains in financial, IT, oil & gas and FMCG shares were the biggest boosts for both headline indices, with the Nifty Bank also scaling a peak.

Globally, optimism on a slower pace of increases in COVID-era rates following minutes of the Fed's last policy review drew the markets higher.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bullish candle on the daily chart, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

It appears to be holding on to a higher high and a higher low formation on the daily as well as intraday charts in a broadly positive sign, he said.

Nifty Bank poised for higher levels

"The Nifty Bank made a comeback on the expiry day with full strength and knocked out the bears from the resistance zone of 42,600-42,800. The fresh breakout in the banking index on the daily chart may lead to a move towards 44,000 in the near term ," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

He sees lower-end support for the index at 42,600. "Broader participation will resume in the market."

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the November 25 session:

Global markets

Wall Street shares hit two-month highs and the dollar swooped towards a three-month low. The S&P 500 was up 0.6 percent at the last count, while the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite were up 0.3 percent and one percent respectively.

European stocks hit fresh three-month peaks, as investors looked out for fresh cues from the ECB. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.5 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Kotak Securities' Chouhan believes there are chances the Nifty50 could hit 18,600-18,700 levels as long as it holds support at 18,400.

However, he warns that below 18,400, the uptrend would be vulnerable.

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,600, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,700, with almost 93,000, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 18,000, with nearly two lakh contracts, and at 18,400, with 1.6 lakh.

This suggests strong resistance at 18,600 and a cushion at 18,200 followed by more support at the 18,000 mark.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) returned to net buying of Indian shares on Thursday after four days of selling, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) RELIANCE 19,997,500 2,608.85 1.14% 48.70% HINDUNILVR 4,703,400 2,569.20 1.54% 47.61% HDFC 11,262,900 2,713.05 1.96% 44.63% TATASTEEL 134,601,750 106.5 0.09% 41.63% JSWSTEEL 16,646,850 733.25 0.99% 40.42%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HDFCAMC 1,394,400 2,129.10 -0.08% -0.17%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PNB 214,816,000 51.15 0.59% -4.22%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GNFC 3,573,700 611.2 -2.98% 54.09% LAURUSLABS 4,308,300 453.95 -1.09% 46.06% IDEA 362,670,000 8.15 -2.98% 41.88% TATACHEM 5,141,000 1,034.50 -0.39% 38.50% SUNTV 6,558,000 488.05 -2.03% 35.36%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 21 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone on Thursday:

AEGISLOG HAL PFC BANKBARODA HUDCO PNB BANKINDIA IIFL RCF CANBK INDIANB RVNL CERA IRCON SJVN CGPOWER IRFC UNIONBANK EASEMYTRIP NCC VSTIND

52-week lows

On the other hand, nine stocks hit 52-week lows: