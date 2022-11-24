Trade setup for Nov 24: Nifty50 likely to stay rangebound in near term as market approaches end of monthly F&O series

Trade setup for Thursday, November 24: A decisive rise past 18,400 is likely to open up a new all-time high on the Nifty50, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight day on Wednesday, aided by buying interest in financial and healthcare shares though selling pressure in metal and IT stocks limited the upside.

Globally, concerns persisted about the impact of aggressive rate hikes on economic growth, and rising COVID cases and the consequent lockdowns in China.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart, reflecting the inability to sustain the highs, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

One can expect more of rangebound moves in the market in the near term, within the 18,400-18,100 zone, he said.

Nifty Bank may rise as long as it holds 42,500 support

"The Nifty Bank has managed to hold the critical support zone of 42,500-42,400. It faces a hurdle at 43,000," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The Nifty Bank — whose 12 members include the country's largest lenders SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank — scaled a record closing high on Wednesday.

As long as the banking index holds the support zone of 42,500-42,400, it is in a buy-on-dips mode, he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the November 24 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's three main indices logged mild gains on Wednesday after minutes from the Fed's November meeting showed interest rate hikes may slow soon. The S&P 500 was last up 0.5 percent, the Dow Jones up 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite up 0.8 percent.

Earlier in the day, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.7 percent higher, having hit a three-month high during the session.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Analysts warn of high volatility on the last day of the November derivative series.

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes that going by the long-term charts, the Nifty50 continues to hold its uptrend status. Some weakness or consolidation in the market could be considered an opportunity to buy the dip, he said.

"As long as support at 18,100-18,000 is protected, one may expect the consolidation movement to continue. A decisive move above 18,400 is likely to open up a new all-time high above the 18,600 level in the near term," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,300, with 1.9 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,400, with 2.2 lakh, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 18,000, with 1.9 lakh contracts, and at 18,200, with 1.6 lakh contracts.

This suggests an immediate hurdle at 18,300 and a key cushion at 18,200.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian shares for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SUNTV 1,695,000 497.1 1.59% 286.90% GNFC 1,001,000 629.2 5.31% 257.01% GMRINFRA 57,802,500 39.2 2.75% 76.84% TORNTPOWER 1,585,500 544 1.88% 72.94% PNB 126,736,000 50.65 4.54% 69.50%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HONAUT 15,930 40,477.30 -1.29% -85.31% SBILIFE 2,155,500 1,229.60 -0.25% -76.17% PIDILITIND 874,000 2,698.40 -0.35% -70.91% SIEMENS 863,500 2,767 -1.59% -70.54% IBULHSGFIN 26,204,000 124.9 -0.75% -70.40%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DABUR 5,543,750 551.95 0.97% -74.39% SUNTV 7,599,000 493.8 1.13% -70.25% FEDERALBNK 34,960,000 134.15 1.78% -66.39% CUMMINSIND 1,028,400 1,356 1.55% -66.10% GODREJCP 2,991,000 845.45 0.33% -64.93%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IBULHSGFIN 14,448,000 126.15 -0.51% 124.72% POWERGRID 12,260,700 216.85 -1.34% 115.99% IPCALAB 713,050 865.8 -0.29% 105.47% HONAUT 12,870 40,912.70 -0.90% 101.75% TITAN 2,727,750 2,619.90 -0.17% 65.49%