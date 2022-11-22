Trade setup for Nov 23: Nifty50 may be gearing up for an extended pullback

Trade setup for Wednesday, November 23: Having taken support near its 2--day exponential moving average, the Nifty50 may scale higher levels in the near term, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Tuesday after three days of losses, aided by a fag-end recovery in IT shares along with gains in financial and oil & gas counters.

Globally, investors remained cautious about the future course of interest rates and their impact on economic growth.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable positive candle on the daily chart, reflecting a bounce from key cluster support around its 20-day moving average near 18,100, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

This is a positive sign for the market in the near term, he said.

Key support for Nifty Bank stands at 42,000

"The Nifty Bank is on the verge of a breakout which will be triggered above the 42,600 on a closing basis," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"The undertone of the banking index continues to be bullish with support visible in the 42,200-42,000 band, which will act as a cushion for the bulls," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the November 23 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's three main indices climbed higher on Tuesday as a better-than-feared sales forecast by Best Buy eased worries of a dull holiday season for retailers anxious about consumers turning thrifty due to inflation. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones were last up 0.8 percent each, and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite up 0.6 percent.

European shares gained led by oil stocks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the market has halted a short-term correction.

"A sustainable upmove from here is expected to take the Nifty50 towards is recent swing high of 18,450 and is likely to open doors for new highs above 18,600 with immediate support at 18,100," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,300, with 2.1 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,400 and 18,500, with two lakh each, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 18,200, with 1.9 lakh contracts, and at 18,000, with 1.7 lakh contracts.

This suggests an immediate hurdle at 18,300 and a key cushion at 18,200.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian shares for a third straight day on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BHEL 12,117,000 74.55 2.47% 580.59% SUNPHARMA 2,159,500 1,019.30 0.77% 521.98% DELTACORP 3,475,300 226.35 0.98% 237.26% DALBHARAT 242,000 1,717.65 1.94% 194.42% OFSS 91,000 3,111.55 0.93% 175.60%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ATUL 85,725 8,035.05 -1.04% -53.46% ABB 903,000 3,076.35 -0.58% -53.24% DLF 32,864,700 392.4 -0.54% -52.21% CHOLAFIN 5,787,500 713.8 -0.10% -48.42% KOTAKBANK 14,515,200 1,937.75 -0.32% -45.28%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BHEL 95,434,500 74.15 2.70% -72.43% SUNPHARMA 17,493,700 1,011.50 0.58% -64.07% GLENMARK 5,372,800 422.45 2.37% -54.00% GRANULES 4,630,000 363.75 0.97% -50.50% CROMPTON 2,656,500 368.45 0.88% -49.86%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MFSL 1,274,000 651.6 -1.31% 206.94% DLF 10,715,100 394.95 -0.40% 170.28% MGL 595,200 879.25 -3.13% 147.31% CHOLAFIN 2,076,250 718 -0.14% 123.72% POWERGRID 6,126,300 220.05 -0.16% 100.13%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Nineteen stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone:

BANKINDIA EASEMYTRIP IOB PSB BHARTIARTL ESCORTS IRFC SKFINDIA CANBK HAL KALPATPOWR UCOBANK CASTROLIND IIFL MAHABANK UNIONBANK CENTRALBK INDIANB PNB

52-week lows

On the other hand, 14 scrips hit 52-week lows: