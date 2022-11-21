Trade setup for Nov 22: More upside on the cards if Nifty50 holds 18,000 as D-Street enters expiry week

Trade setup for Tuesday, November 22: The Nifty50 appears to be in a short-term negative trend, warn experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks fell on Monday, extending losses to a third straight session, dragged by losses in financial, IT, oil & gas and metal shares. A sell-off across most major markets around the globe on fears of a global slowdown owing to fresh COVID restrictions in China sent negative signals to Dalal Street.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a long negative candle on the daily chart, reflecting the ongoing correction in the market, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The 50-scrip index has given up immediate support of the previous month, at its 10-day exponential moving average, at 18,250, he pointed out.

Key support for Nifty Bank stands at 42,000

"The Nifty Bank has continued to reflect a tug of war between the bulls and the bears, forming a doji candle on the daily chart," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The index fell 0.2 percent to settle at 42,346.6 on Monday — within 300 points of an all-time high touched last week.

Shah sees lower support for the banking index at 42,000. "The bears are forming a grip around the 42,500-42,600 zone, a level if breached will lead to a sharp short covering move towards 43,500-44,000 levels," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the November 22 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's three main indices began the day lower amid weakness in energy shares following a report of a likely increase in oil output. The Dow Jones was down 0.2 percent at the last count.

The S&P 500 was down half a percent and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 1.1 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty has switched to a negative short-term trend.

"The index is approaching a crucial support zone around 18,100-18,000 levels, which is expected to be a make-or-break level for the market. A failure to stage a sustainable bounce is likely to open sharp weakness in the market," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,300, with 2.4 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,400, with 2.2 lakh contracts, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 18,000, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and at 17,900 and 17,500, with one lakh each.

This suggests strong resistance at 18,300 and a key cushion at the 18,000 mark.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned to net selling of Indian shares on Monday after two days of buying, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here's one stock that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ESCORTS 964,150 2,190 7.68% 14.35%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) OBEROIRLTY 5,590,200 890 -0.86% -54.51% PIDILITIND 2,629,000 2,665.65 -1.31% -44.92% IRCTC 10,983,875 716.9 -0.08% -44.20% TRENT 4,856,050 1,385.40 -0.14% -43.37% ADANIPORTS 64,738,125 871 -2.18% -42.29%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INTELLECT 4,767,000 445 0.82% -49.76% ABCAPITAL 22,221,000 126.4 0.88% -48.07% RAMCOCEM 4,389,400 665.65 2% -42.49% AARTIIND 2,780,350 669.85 2.98% -41.73% MUTHOOTFIN 7,230,750 1,059.50 0.12% -41.20%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TATASTEEL 67,838,500 104.8 -1.64% 109.64%