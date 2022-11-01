Trade setup for Nov 2: As Nifty50 crosses a key hurdle, market poised for more upside

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Wednesday, November 2: One can expect more upside in the market as the Nifty50 taken out key resistance at 18,096 in a positive sign, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks clocked 10-month closing highs on Tuesday led by gains in financial, IT, metal and healthcare stocks. Globally, investors await a key rate decision by the end of a two-day meeting of the Fed which begins later in the day.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, though the opening upside gap of the last two sessions remains intact, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50

The 50-scrip index has sustained above a key hurdle at 18,096 in a positive sign and one can expect more upside, he said.

Time to buy the dip in Nifty Bank

"The Nifty Bank witnessed some selling pressure from higher levels and failed to close above 41,500," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities.

"A rise above 41,500-42,000 levels will lead to further short covering... The undertone remains bullish and one should have a buy approach near the support zone of 41,000-40,800," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the November 2 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's three main indices began the day in the red after data pointed to strength in the jobs market, dashing hopes the Fed will signal an easing of its aggressive interest rate hikes. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were last down 0.1 percent each, and the Dow Jones down 0.2 percent.

European shares jumped amid optimism that central banks will bring an end to the current cycle of rate hikes earlier than thought earlier. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index jumped as much as 1.5 percent to a six-week high.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti highlighted that there is no confirmation of any reversal pattern unfolding at the highs.

"The next upside levels to be watched are around 18,500 and immediate support at 18,080," he said.

Period (No. of sessions) Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 18,124.4 41,334.2 10 18,105.9 41,394.7 20 17,998.5 41,270.2 50 17,809.1 41,133.7 100 17,558.3 40,386.6 200 17,348.6 39,586.7

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,400, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,200 and 18,500, with 1.3 lakh contracts each, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 18,000 and 18,100, with 1.5 lakh contracts each, and at 17,500, with 1.4 lakh contracts.

This suggests an immediate hurdle at 18,200 and more resistance at 18,400, and immediate support at 18,100 followed by a strong base at the 18,000 mark.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers of Indian shares for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ALKEM 254,400 3,246.75 2.49% 16.59% BRITANNIA 1,357,400 3,817.40 0.80% 11.55% TORNTPHARM 1,616,000 1,691.05 2.18% 10.77% NTPC 44,813,400 182.1 5.20% 9.55% JKCEMENT 413,500 2,821 3.78% 9.07%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MARUTI 2,993,400 9,479.05 -0.78% -4.97% LT 9,434,700 2,033.45 -0.05% -4.97% CROMPTON 4,960,500 362.9 -0.15% -2.72% HEROMOTOCO 2,484,900 2,678.35 -0.14% -2.68% MCX 2,300,400 1,524.10 -1.40% -2.50%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NMDC 22,233,950 105.25 4.99% -12.91% AUBANK 6,890,000 610.5 4.07% -10.73% ABBOTINDIA 56,000 19,659.90 1.60% -7.64% ASTRAL 1,405,525 2,079 1.82% -7.61% VOLTAS 4,529,500 908 3.22% -6.66%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) M&MFIN 20,200,000 195 -2.82% 18.08% AXISBANK 39,498,000 877 -3.55% 17.32% INTELLECT 3,108,000 427.25 -1.66% 15.25% WHIRLPOOL 624,050 1,568.10 -0.89% 13.12% DELTACORP 14,377,300 223.65 -0.40% 12.08%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 20 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — reached the milestone.

ABFRL BHEL EICHERMOT MAXHEALTH ASTRAZEN BLUESTARCO GODFRYPHLP NTPC BANKBARODA CANBK GRANULES SUNPHARMA BHARATFORG CIPLA INDIANB TORNTPHARM BHARTIARTL CUMMINSIND M&M TRENT

52-week lows