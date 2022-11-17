Trade setup for Nov 18: Nifty slips below key support but may be gearing up for a bounceback soon

Trade setup for Friday, November 18: The Nifty50 is poised to bounce back from the lows in the near term, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks halted a two-day winning run on Thursday amid losses in financial, IT and auto shares though gains in oil & gas counters kept the downside in check. The Nifty50 finished six points below 18,350 — a level many analysts had identified as near-term support.

Caution persisted among investors globally amid concerns about the impact of aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates on economic growth.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, reflecting the emergence of minor weakness from the highs amid moves in a narrow range, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. The Nifty50 a small negative candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, reflecting the emergence of minor weakness from the highs amid moves in a narrow range, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

The 50-scrip index is placed at the lower end of the range of the past four sessions, he pointed out.

Nifty Bank near all-time high

"The Nifty Bank must cross 42,700 decisively to continue its uptrend towards 43,000-43,500 levels, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, pointed out.

"Immediate support is placed at 42,400 on the lower, a failure to sustain which can lead to a slide towards 42,000," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the November 18 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's three main indices slid into the red as mixed economic data and hawkish comments from a Fed official fueled concerns that the US central bank may not ease its aggressive policy tightening. The S&P 500 was down 1.2 percent, the Dow JOnes 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 1.3 percent.

European markets fell amid losses in mining and healthcare stocks that offset gains in engineering and tech shares. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index finished half a percent lower.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti expects the Nifty to find support at its 10-day exponential moving average around 18,250.

"We expect the market to show a bounce from the lows in the short term," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,500, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,600, with 1.5 lakh, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 18,300, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and at 18,000, with 1.4 lakh.

This suggests tough resistance at 18,500 and a strong base at 18,300.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) returned to net purchasing Indian shares on Thursday after a two-day gap, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ONGC 36,875,300 143.65 0.21% 5.71% EXIDEIND 26,337,600 186.9 2.41% 3.40% ICICIPRULI 8,905,500 479.7 0.56% 2.58% HONAUT 26,115 40,337.70 0.29% 1.32% BANKBARODA 79,934,400 164.1 0.34% 1.01%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AMARAJABAT 6,656,000 636.15 -0.31% -9.99% LTI 1,144,050 4,933.65 -2.43% -9.57% INDUSINDBK 28,133,550 1,148.80 -0.04% -9.48% INFY 23,057,700 1,592.05 -0.85% -8.41% KOTAKBANK 22,067,600 1,952.75 -0.90% -8.36%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) UPL 18,119,400 769.85 0.16% -12.87% SRTRANSFIN 3,369,000 1,281.40 3.93% -11.65% IBULHSGFIN 32,068,000 126.6 1.44% -7.95% POWERGRID 36,587,700 218.85 0.62% -7.60% CUMMINSIND 2,223,000 1,378.65 0.75% -7.58%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AARTIIND 2,411,450 652.2 -2.82% 14.63% METROPOLIS 860,100 1,439.05 -0.34% 14.51% NAUKRI 1,611,875 3,916 -5.53% 7.73% NMDC 26,635,850 106.6 -1.07% 6.13% GUJGASLTD 3,525,000 495 -1.92% 6.03%