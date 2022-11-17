Trade setup for Nov 17: Nifty50 may continue to rise once the bulls take it past 18,450 decisively

Trade setup for Thursday, November 17: Experts are of the view the Nifty50 may extend a breakout above 18,450 all the way to 18,550-18,600 levels. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks ended yer another choppy session mildly higher on Wednesday, as losses in metal and oil & gas shares offset gains in financial services and IT stocks.

Globally, investors remained on the back foot amid concerns about the impact of steep hikes in benchmark interest rates on economic growth.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

has formed a small doji candle on the daily chart, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. The Nifty50 a small doji candle on the daily chart, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

“After the spectacular rally last week, investors are in no hurry to lap up stocks despite some tailwinds in the domestic economy... The current market texture is non-directional and a fresh uptrend is possible only after a breakout at 18,450," he said.

Nifty Bank poised for higher levels

"Having taken out a key hurdle at 42,500, the Nifty Bank may continue to rise all the way to the 43,000 mark if it manages to sustain above 42,500," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"Lower-end support stands at 42,000 and momentum indicators appears to be in a strong buying zone, which will help the index move higher," he added.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the November 17 session:

Global markets

Wall Street slid largely into the red as a grim outlook from Target spurred fresh concerns for retailers heading into the crucial holiday season. The S&P 500 was down 0.5 percent and the Nasadaq Composite down 1.1 percent though the Dow Jones was flat.

European markets fell, halting a four-day winning run, amid losses in Mercedes Benz. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index finished one percent lower.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Kotak Securities' Chouhan believes a breakout in the 50-scrip index above 18,450 could lead to levels of 18,550-18,600.

"A dismissal of 18,350 could lead to more selling pressure that could send the index retesting 18,250-18,200-odd levels,” he said.

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,500, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,600, with 1.5 lakh, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 18,300, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and at 18,000, with 1.4 lakh.

This suggests tough resistance at 18,500 and a strong base at 18,300.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian shares for a second straight day on Wednesday following 11 straight days of buying, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SIEMENS 1,504,250 2,885 0.57% 7.42% HAL 3,811,875 2,668 5.99% 6.47% ONGC 35,831,950 143.35 0.39% 2.91% HONAUT 25,530 40,190 1.56% 2.29% BEL 77,787,900 109.15 1.39% 2.07%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IBULHSGFIN 37,760,000 123.95 -7.36% -15.07% DELTACORP 18,248,200 219.25 -4.09% -13.55% SYNGENE 1,851,000 607.2 -3.66% -12.86% CUMMINSIND 2,472,600 1,370.35 -0.50% -10.09% HINDALCO 26,970,675 446.9 -2.59% -8.14%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CROMPTON 4,642,500 370.9 1.09% -8.76% NAVINFLUOR 370,125 4,488 0.62% -7.17% DALBHARAT 1,432,000 1,706 0.99% -6.81% COALINDIA 33,482,400 236.1 1.18% -6.72% UBL 956,000 1,693 0.46% -5.73%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AARTIIND 1,558,050 671.2 -5.36% 54.77% METROPOLIS 660,300 1,444 -7.76% 30.26% NMDC 24,642,600 107.55 -1.56% 8.09% PERSISTENT 598,500 3,815 -0.36% 7.14% AUBANK 7,306,000 625 -1.07% 5.64%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Eleven stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone:

ADANIENT HAL IRFC AMBUJACEM HUDCO MAZDOCK BHARTIARTL INDIANB RVNL CUMMINSIND IRCON

52-week lows

On the other hand, seven scrips hit 52-week lows: