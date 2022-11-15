Trade setup for Nov 16: The bulls may take Nifty50 all the way to 18,700 soon

Trade setup for Wednesday, November 16: Momentum in the Nifty50 may continue to 18,600-18,700 levels in the near term, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks ended a choppy session in the green on Monday, amid cautious gains across most other major markets around the globe as investors weighed hawkish remarks by Fed officials against a better-than-expected US consumer inflation reading last week that rekindled hopes of an earlier end to interest rate hikes.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

has formed a reasonable positive candle on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow, reflecting the emergence of buying interest following a couple of days of choppy moves, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 a reasonable positive candle on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow, reflecting the emergence of buying interest following a couple of days of choppy moves, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"O ne may expect further upside in the near term ," he said.

More upside likely in banking

"Momentum in the Nifty Bank remains strong and the banking index is likely to test 43,000-44,000 levels," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The Nifty Bank scaled a record closing high on Tuesday.

"Lower-end support is at 41,500, which will act as a cushion for the bulls. The PSU bank rally is likely to continue on the upside along with participation from private banks," he added.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the November 16 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's three main indices rose on Tuesday as investors placed their bets on smaller hikes in benchmark interest rates by the Fed. The Dow Jones was up 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 1.4 percent and the Nasdaq Composite two percent.

European shares fluctuated between gains and losses. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.3 percent at the last count.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the 50-scrip index remains in a positive short-term trend.

"Momentum seems to have picked up after rangebound movement. One should watch levels around 18,600-18,700 as the next target over the next few sessions. Immediate support is at 18,300," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 19,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,800 and 18,500, with 1.3 lakh each, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 18,300, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and at 18,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 18,500 and a strong base at 18,300 mark.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) switched to net selling of Indian shares on Tuesday following 11 straight days of buying, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PERSISTENT 499,650 3,770 2.40% 19.72% ASHOKLEY 68,610,000 148.45 0.75% 9.50% BANDHANBNK 48,171,600 227.2 1.97% 9.05% ICICIPRULI 8,007,000 492.05 0.04% 7.85% ALKEM 258,800 3,175 0.12% 7.34%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CUB 9,920,000 190.7 -0.94% -8.37% CUMMINSIND 2,722,800 1,347.05 -0.06% -8.13% DALBHARAT 1,517,500 1,669.85 -1.09% -5.86% BANKBARODA 93,436,200 162.8 -2.22% -5.76% EXIDEIND 26,182,800 172.4 -2.35% -4.66%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MPHASIS 2,319,450 2,041.75 5.47% -11.87% TATAMOTORS 66,536,100 425.5 2.60% -9.16% DEEPAKNTR 2,249,000 2,104.90 2.06% -8.59% IGL 9,768,000 424.3 0.53% -8.45% INFY 28,041,300 1,581.35 4.73% -8.09%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GNFC 5,960,500 606.55 -10.46% 42.33% EICHERMOT 3,196,375 3,505.05 -5.07% 21.74% INDHOTEL 32,461,562 317.1 -7.01% 15.41% IPCALAB 1,683,500 863.3 -3.06% 13.05% ZYDUSLIFE 10,533,600 430 -1.41% 11.69%