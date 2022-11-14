Trade setup for Nov 15: As Nifty50 takes a breather near 18,300, sideways moves may continue on D-Street

By Sandeep Singh

Trade setup for Tuesday, November 15: The Nifty50 may consolidate for a couple of session before the next big move on either side, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks took a breather on Monday following the previous day's surge, even as most of their major global peers continued to ride the optimism that a promising reading of US inflation last week will lead to less aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates.

Both Sensex and Nifty50 edged lower, having surged about two percent on Friday.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart, reflecting consolidation at the highs, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"There is no confirmation of a higher top reversal pattern unfolding at the highs," he said.

Time to buy the dip in banking

"Lower-end support in the Nifty Bank is visible at 41,500, which will act as a line of defense for the bulls whereas higher-end resistance is at 42,500," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"A break on either side will clear the trend for the banking index, though undertone remains bullish and one should take a buy-on-dips approach," he added.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the November 15 session:

Global markets

European markets continued to move higher after a consumer inflation reading from the world's largest economy last week rekindled hopes of a moderation in the pace of rate hikes. However, investors remained on the back foot after a top Fed official warned that the US central bank will not soften its fight against inflation.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.4 percent, suggesting a weak opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the market continues to be in a near-term uptrend, with the Nifty50 undergoing some consolidation at the key 18,350 hurdle.

"Choppy movement or minor weakness could continue for the next 1-2 sessions before another bounce from the higher lows. Immediate support is at 18,250," he said.

Period (No. of sessions) Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 18,339 42,089 10 18,346.4 42,084.9 20 18,271.2 41,987.6 50 18,175.7 41,691.6 100 18,051.2 41,476 200 17,686.6 40,525.2

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,500, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,400, with 1.3 lakh contracts, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 18,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and at 18,300, with 1.1 lakh contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 18,400 followed by a major hurdle 100 points above, and a strong base at the 18,000 mark.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to be net buyers of Indian shares for the eleventh session in a row on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PERSISTENT 499,650 3,770 2.40% 19.72% ASHOKLEY 68,610,000 148.45 0.75% 9.50% BANDHANBNK 48,171,600 227.2 1.97% 9.05% ICICIPRULI 8,007,000 492.05 0.04% 7.85% ALKEM 258,800 3,175 0.12% 7.34%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CUB 9,920,000 190.7 -0.94% -8.37% CUMMINSIND 2,722,800 1,347.05 -0.06% -8.13% DALBHARAT 1,517,500 1,669.85 -1.09% -5.86% BANKBARODA 93,436,200 162.8 -2.22% -5.76% EXIDEIND 26,182,800 172.4 -2.35% -4.66%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MPHASIS 2,319,450 2,041.75 5.47% -11.87% TATAMOTORS 66,536,100 425.5 2.60% -9.16% DEEPAKNTR 2,249,000 2,104.90 2.06% -8.59% IGL 9,768,000 424.3 0.53% -8.45% INFY 28,041,300 1,581.35 4.73% -8.09%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GNFC 5,960,500 606.55 -10.46% 42.33% EICHERMOT 3,196,375 3,505.05 -5.07% 21.74% INDHOTEL 32,461,562 317.1 -7.01% 15.41% IPCALAB 1,683,500 863.3 -3.06% 13.05% ZYDUSLIFE 10,533,600 430 -1.41% 11.69%