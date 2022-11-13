Trade setup for Nov 14: Nifty50 may be gearing up to scale a fresh peak soon

By Sandeep Singh

Trade setup for Monday, November 14: The Nifty50 may scale a new high above 18,600 in the near term with a base at 18,150, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks made a strong comeback on Friday — following a two-day fall — led by gains across sectors mirroring a surge in global peers after a softer than expected US inflation reading raised hopes the Fed may tone down the frequency and magnitude of hikes in interest rates.

Major central banks have been scrambling to raise benchmark interest rates to tame red-hot inflation amid warnings of at least a mild global recession.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart with a huge unfilled opening upside gap, having crossed the key hurdle of 18,150 decisively, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 a long bull candle on the daily chart with a huge unfilled opening upside gap, having crossed the key hurdle of 18,150 decisively, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

One may expect more upside in the market in the near term, he said.

Banking index needs more than HDFC Bank boost to rise

"The Nifty Bank bulls managed to take the index past the 42,000 hurdle with major participation from HDFC Bank," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"The banking index will require participation from other counters to go rise towards 43,000-43,500 levels. Lower-end immediate support stands in the 41,700-41,500 zone, which should act as a cushion," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the November 14 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's main indices jumped on Friday following the inflation reading from the world's largest economy that rekindled hopes of a quicker-than-expected moderation of rate hikes by the Fed. The S&P 500 rose 0.9 percent, the Dow Jones 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 1.9 percent.

Earlier that day, European shares mirrored gains across Asia in a strong session. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index scaled an 11-week closing high.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti pointed out that the 50-scrip index formed a reasonable bull candle with a long lower shadow on the weekly chart.

"The Nifty decisively crossed above important resistance at 18,150, suggesting further upside," he said. One may expect new all-time high above 18,600 in the near term with immediate support at 18,150, according to Shetti.

Period (No. of sessions) Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 18,342.3 42,180.6 10 18,268.6 42,032.1 20 18,172.5 41,813.7 50 18,130.8 41,559.5 100 17,994.8 41,388.8 200 17,635.8 40,384.9

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 19,000, with 1.9 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,500, with almost 99,000 contracts, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 18,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and at 18,300, with 1.2 lakh contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 18,500 and a strong base at the 18,000 mark.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net purchasers of Indian shares for the tenth session in a row on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PERSISTENT 499,650 3,770 2.40% 19.72% ASHOKLEY 68,610,000 148.45 0.75% 9.50% BANDHANBNK 48,171,600 227.2 1.97% 9.05% ICICIPRULI 8,007,000 492.05 0.04% 7.85% ALKEM 258,800 3,175 0.12% 7.34%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CUB 9,920,000 190.7 -0.94% -8.37% CUMMINSIND 2,722,800 1,347.05 -0.06% -8.13% DALBHARAT 1,517,500 1,669.85 -1.09% -5.86% BANKBARODA 93,436,200 162.8 -2.22% -5.76% EXIDEIND 26,182,800 172.4 -2.35% -4.66%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MPHASIS 2,319,450 2,041.75 5.47% -11.87% TATAMOTORS 66,536,100 425.5 2.60% -9.16% DEEPAKNTR 2,249,000 2,104.90 2.06% -8.59% IGL 9,768,000 424.3 0.53% -8.45% INFY 28,041,300 1,581.35 4.73% -8.09%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GNFC 5,960,500 606.55 -10.46% 42.33% EICHERMOT 3,196,375 3,505.05 -5.07% 21.74% INDHOTEL 32,461,562 317.1 -7.01% 15.41% IPCALAB 1,683,500 863.3 -3.06% 13.05% ZYDUSLIFE 10,533,600 430 -1.41% 11.69%