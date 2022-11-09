Trade setup for Nov 10: More sideways moves on the cards for Nifty50 as the bulls take a breather

Trade setup for Thursday, November 10: Experts believe a slide in the Nifty50 below 18,100 may lead to 18,000-17,900-odd levels. Here's what the technical charts suggest.
Indian equity benchmarks halted a two-day winning run on as Dalal Street returns to trade after a day's holiday. On Monday, both Sensex and Nifty50 managed to scale 10-month closing highs, rising for a second straight session, led by gains in financial, metal and oil & gas shares though losses in healthcare stocks capped the upside.
What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?
The Nifty50 has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart, suggesting an inability of the bulls to sustain the highs, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
One can expect some correction in the market in the next 1-2 sessions before a bounceback from the lows, said Shetti, who sees immediate support for the 50-scrip index at 17,950.
Nifty Bank scales another fresh peak
The Nifty Bank has made a bearish candle on the daily chart after major resistance near 42,000 level, suggesting profit booking at higher levels, said Rajesh Palviya, VP-Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities.
"A sustained move above 42,000 will extend all the way towards 42,200-42,400 levels. Important support for the day is around 41,600. But a slide below 41,600 may lead to profit booking that may take the banking index towards 41,400-41,200 levels," he said.
Momentum appears to be missing as indicated by momentum indicator RSI, Palviya pointed out.
Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the November 10 session:
Global markets
Wall Street's main indices began the day in the red amid uncertainty around the outcome of a tightly contested midterm election, with investor focus shifting to data due the next day for clues on the path of future interest rate hikes. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite were down 0.5-0.8 percent at the last count.
European markets receded from eight-week highs amid selling pressure in Marks & Spencer. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.4 percent.
What to expect on Dalal Street
Palviya sees important support for the day around 18,100, a breach below which, he believes, may take it towards 18,000-17,900 levels.
A move above the trend-deciding level of 18,190 may lead to an extended rally till 18,265-18,370-18,440 levels. "If the Nifty trades below 18,190, we may see some profit booking initiating in the market up to 18,085-18,010-17,905 levels."
|Period (No. of sessions)
|Nifty50
|Nifty Bank
|5
|1,8164.5
|41,785.9
|10
|18,181.6
|41,751.6
|20
|18,147.4
|41,561.2
|50
|18,106.3
|41,411.1
|100
|17,893.3
|41,139.6
|200
|17,539
|40,093.5
"A sustainable move above 18,250 could open up further strengthening of momentum," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
Shetti is of the view the short-term trend of the benchmark index remains positive. He expects levels of 18,350 and 18,600 over the next 1-2 weeks with immediate support at 18,100.
Key levels to watch out for
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 18,300 and 18,200, with 2.1 lakh contracts each, and the next highest at 19,000, with 1.9 lakh contracts, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 18,000, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and at 18,100, with 1.1 lakh contracts.
This suggests immediate resistance at 18,200 and a strong base at 18,000.
FII/DII activity
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net purchasers of Indian shares for the ninth session in a row on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.
Long build-up
Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|MANAPPURAM
|31,050,000
|109.05
|1.77%
|28.56%
|PIIND
|1,790,250
|3,642
|9.68%
|17.29%
|RBLBANK
|42,640,000
|139.1
|1.50%
|13.16%
|BANKBARODA
|93,366,000
|166.55
|4.85%
|12.62%
|TATACOMM
|2,617,500
|1,325
|1.40%
|11.90%
Long unwinding
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|SYNGENE
|1,826,000
|619.2
|-1.16%
|-2.25%
|IEX
|44,388,750
|142.9
|-1.45%
|-1.57%
|POLYCAB
|867,900
|2,695.75
|-2.06%
|-1.42%
|CHOLAFIN
|8,052,500
|747.2
|-0.47%
|-1.26%
|ZEEL
|89,130,000
|263.65
|-0.85%
|-0.91%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short covering
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|BOSCHLTD
|201,300
|17,315
|4.82%
|-5.24%
|VEDL
|41,524,500
|308.45
|0.13%
|-3.27%
|INDUSTOWER
|15,789,200
|192.95
|0.29%
|-1.93%
|HEROMOTOCO
|2,624,700
|2,646.90
|0.89%
|-1.87%
|IDEA
|549,850,000
|8.55
|1.79%
|-1.25%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short build-up
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|JUBLFOOD
|10,887,500
|563.5
|-8.62%
|47.63%
|MRF
|53,940
|86,160
|-9.70%
|37.06%
|LALPATHLAB
|1,017,250
|2,329.20
|-10.95%
|24.38%
|RAMCOCEM
|3,179,000
|700.55
|-5.36%
|20.11%
|DIVISLAB
|3,066,750
|3,317
|-2.64%
|19.56%
(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
52-week highs
Thirty six stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index of the bourse — touched the milestone:
|ADANIENT
|COALINDIA
|KALPATPOWR
|PNB
|ASTRAZEN
|CONCOR
|KALYANKJIL
|SJVN
|ATGL
|CUB
|LAXMIMACH
|SOLARINDS
|BANKBARODA
|ENGINERSIN
|LEMONTREE
|SUNCLAYLTD
|BANKINDIA
|IDFC
|MAHABANK
|TORNTPHARM
|BHARATFORG
|INDIANB
|MAZDOCK
|UCOBANK
|BRITANNIA
|IRCON
|MIDHANI
|UNIONBANK
|CANBK
|ITC
|PHOENIXLTD
|VSTIND
|CENTRALBK
|JKLAKSHMI
|PIIND
|WESTLIFE
52-week lows
Twenty six stocks hit 52-week lows:
|AGIOPAPER
|MAFIA
|SHWL
|ASHUTPM
|MARALOVER
|SMGOLD
|DAIKAFFI
|MEDPLUS
|SREINFRA
|DIVISLAB
|NIESSPM
|SUPRIYA
|HESTERBIO
|PACE
|SUVIDHAA
|HIL
|PGCRL
|TRABI
|INDIGOPNTS
|PREMIER
|VIPUL
|ISFT
|PRISMX
|WELLNESS
|ISTRNETWK
|SGNTE
