Trade setup for July 21: Nifty approaches a key hurdle as the bulls give it a 4% lift in 4 days

Indian equity benchmarks continued their winning run for a fourth back-to-back session on Wednesday, led by gains in IT, oil & gas and financial shares. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues.
What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?
The Nifty50 has formed a small bearish candle near important resistance, and one can expect some profit booking at higher levels given the market is in an overbought situation, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
"For the bulls, levels of 16,550 and 16,600 would act as an immediate resistance. On the flipside, key support would be in the 16,450-16,400 zone," he said.
More upside in Nifty Bank?
"The Nifty Bank faces some profit booking at higher levels but remains in an uptrend with a 'buy on dip' approach," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
He sees an immediate hurdle for the banking index at 36,300-36,500, a band coinciding with its 200-day moving average. The Nifty Bank might consolidate in a 35,500-36,500 range with a positive bias as long as the mentioned support is held on a closing basis," he added.
Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 21 session:
Global markets
European shares gave up initial gains on Wednesday as energy supply worries eased following a report that Russian gas supplies would resume as scheduled, but concerns persisted over steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slid 0.3 percent below the flatline.
S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent, suggesting a lower start ahead on Wall Street.
Important levels to track
The Nifty50 is about three percent below its long-term simple moving average in a bearish sign.
|Period (No. of sessions)
|SMA
|Nifty50
|Nifty Bank
|5
|16,114.7
35,048.1
|10
|16,119.1
|35,021.1
|20
|15,926
|34,263.2
|50
|16,028.6
|34,275.8
|100
|16,527
|35,117.7
|200
|17,066.4
|36,438.7
Om Mehra, Technical Associate at Choice Broking, has identified the following levels to watch out for:
|Index
|Support
|Resistance
|Nifty50
|16,400
|16,650-16,700
|Nifty Bank
|35,450
|36,500
FII/DII activity
In contrast to the trend seen on Dalal Street, foreign institutional investors (FII) emerged net buyers on Tuesday.
Call/put open interest
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,600, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,700 and 16,800, with 1.3 lakh contracts each, according to exchange data.
The maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 2.1 lakh contracts, and at 16,200, with 1.5 lakh.
This suggests an immediate hurdle at 16,600 and immediate support at 16,200.
Long build-up
Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|FSL
|11,070,800
|110.7
|5.08%
|16.20%
|COFORGE
|922,650
|3,494.50
|4.20%
|14.11%
|CROMPTON
|3,535,500
|397.35
|0.58%
|13.49%
|PERSISTENT
|685,650
|3,521.70
|5.71%
|11.27%
|WIPRO
|42,663,000
|411.2
|1.16%
|10.26%
Long unwinding
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|ACC
|2,280
|1.8
|-25%
|-62.50%
|NAUKRI
|4,000
|141.45
|-14.09%
|-52.41%
|HAL
|1,800
|53.7
|-13.18%
|-48.18%
|TCS
|4,100
|0.25
|-37.50%
|-45.45%
|DLF
|340
|18.4
|-23.33%
|-44.12%
(Decrease in open interest as well as price)
Short covering
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|SAIL
|112,860,000
|72.75
|1.04%
|-14.68%
|BSOFT
|3,874,000
|334.3
|2.03%
|-5.34%
|TCS
|13,632,300
|3,161.10
|2.57%
|-5.04%
|HCLTECH
|17,159,100
|916.05
|2.60%
|-4.03%
|TATACHEM
|4,795,000
|861
|0.08%
|-4.00%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short build-up
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|SYNGENE
|1,221,000
|603.05
|-1.70%
|24.90%
|NAVINFLUOR
|364,500
|3,667
|-2.07%
|21.05%
|ASTRAL
|622,325
|1,766.95
|-1.05%
|16.66%
|ICICIGI
|2,820,300
|1,216.40
|-3.90%
|14.36%
|HAVELLS
|5,734,000
|1,223
|-2.90%
|13.48%
(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
