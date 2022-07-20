    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Trade setup for July 21: Nifty approaches a key hurdle as the bulls give it a 4% lift in 4 days

    Trade setup for July 21: Nifty approaches a key hurdle as the bulls give it a 4% lift in 4 days

    Profile image
    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Trade setup for Thursday, July 21: Some profit booking in the Nifty50 cannot be ruled out at higher levels, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest:

    Trade setup for July 21: Nifty approaches a key hurdle as the bulls give it a 4% lift in 4 days
    Indian equity benchmarks continued their winning run for a fourth back-to-back session on Wednesday, led by gains in IT, oil & gas and financial shares. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues.
    What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?
    The Nifty50 has formed a small bearish candle near important resistance, and one can expect some profit booking at higher levels given the market is in an overbought situation, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
    "For the bulls, levels of 16,550 and 16,600 would act as an immediate resistance. On the flipside, key support would be in the 16,450-16,400 zone," he said.
    More upside in Nifty Bank?
    "The Nifty Bank faces some profit booking at higher levels but remains in an uptrend with a 'buy on dip' approach," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
    He sees an immediate hurdle for the banking index at 36,300-36,500, a band coinciding with its 200-day moving average. The Nifty Bank might consolidate in a 35,500-36,500 range with a positive bias as long as the mentioned support is held on a closing basis," he added.
    Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 21 session:
    Global markets
    European shares gave up initial gains on Wednesday as energy supply worries eased following a report that Russian gas supplies would resume as scheduled, but concerns persisted over steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slid 0.3 percent below the flatline.
    S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent, suggesting a lower start ahead on Wall Street.
    Important levels to track
    The Nifty50 is about three percent below its long-term simple moving average in a bearish sign.
    Period (No. of sessions)SMA
    Nifty50Nifty Bank
    516,114.7
    35,048.1
    1016,119.135,021.1
    2015,92634,263.2
    5016,028.634,275.8
    10016,52735,117.7
    20017,066.436,438.7
    Om Mehra, Technical Associate at Choice Broking, has identified the following levels to watch out for:
    IndexSupportResistance
    Nifty5016,40016,650-16,700
    Nifty Bank35,45036,500
    FII/DII activity
    In contrast to the trend seen on Dalal Street, foreign institutional investors (FII) emerged net buyers on Tuesday.
    Call/put open interest
    The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,600, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,700 and 16,800, with 1.3 lakh contracts each, according to exchange data.
    The maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 2.1 lakh contracts, and at 16,200, with 1.5 lakh.
    This suggests an immediate hurdle at 16,600 and immediate support at 16,200.
    Long build-up
    Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    FSL11,070,800110.75.08%16.20%
    COFORGE922,6503,494.504.20%14.11%
    CROMPTON3,535,500397.350.58%13.49%
    PERSISTENT685,6503,521.705.71%11.27%
    WIPRO42,663,000411.21.16%10.26%
    Long unwinding
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    ACC2,2801.8-25%-62.50%
    NAUKRI4,000141.45-14.09%-52.41%
    HAL1,80053.7-13.18%-48.18%
    TCS4,1000.25-37.50%-45.45%
    DLF34018.4-23.33%-44.12%
    (Decrease in open interest as well as price)
    Short covering
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    SAIL112,860,00072.751.04%-14.68%
    BSOFT3,874,000334.32.03%-5.34%
    TCS13,632,3003,161.102.57%-5.04%
    HCLTECH17,159,100916.052.60%-4.03%
    TATACHEM4,795,0008610.08%-4.00%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short build-up
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    SYNGENE1,221,000603.05-1.70%24.90%
    NAVINFLUOR364,5003,667-2.07%21.05%
    ASTRAL622,3251,766.95-1.05%16.66%
    ICICIGI2,820,3001,216.40-3.90%14.36%
    HAVELLS5,734,0001,223-2.90%13.48%
    (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    A hidden gem for investors — this fintech firm stock could almost double in 12 months

    Next Article

    Wipro's June quarter profit slides 21% to Rs 2,563 crore on higher expenses

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng