Trade setup for July 21: Nifty approaches a key hurdle as the bulls give it a 4% lift in 4 days

Indian equity benchmarks continued their winning run for a fourth back-to-back session on Wednesday, led by gains in IT, oil & gas and financial shares. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a small bearish candle near important resistance, and one can expect some profit booking at higher levels given the market is in an overbought situation, according to

"For the bulls, levels of 16,550 and 16,600 would act as an immediate resistance. On the flipside, key support would be in the 16,450-16,400 zone," he said.

More upside in Nifty Bank?

"The Nifty Bank faces some profit booking at higher levels but remains in an uptrend with a 'buy on dip' approach," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

He sees an immediate hurdle for the banking index at 36,300-36,500, a band coinciding with its 200-day moving average. The Nifty Bank might consolidate in a 35,500-36,500 range with a positive bias as long as the mentioned support is held on a closing basis," he added.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 21 session:

Global markets

European shares gave up initial gains on Wednesday as energy supply worries eased following a report that Russian gas supplies would resume as scheduled, but concerns persisted over steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slid 0.3 percent below the flatline.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent, suggesting a lower start ahead on Wall Street.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 is about three percent below its long-term simple moving average in a bearish sign.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 16,114.7 35,048.1 10 16,119.1 35,021.1 20 15,926 34,263.2 50 16,028.6 34,275.8 100 16,527 35,117.7 200 17,066.4 36,438.7

Om Mehra, Technical Associate at Choice Broking, has identified the following levels to watch out for:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,400 16,650-16,700 Nifty Bank 35,450 36,500

FII/DII activity

In contrast to the trend seen on Dalal Street, foreign institutional investors (FII) emerged net buyers on Tuesday.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,600, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,700 and 16,800, with 1.3 lakh contracts each, according to exchange data.

The maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 2.1 lakh contracts, and at 16,200, with 1.5 lakh.

This suggests an immediate hurdle at 16,600 and immediate support at 16,200.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change FSL 11,070,800 110.7 5.08% 16.20% COFORGE 922,650 3,494.50 4.20% 14.11% CROMPTON 3,535,500 397.35 0.58% 13.49% PERSISTENT 685,650 3,521.70 5.71% 11.27% WIPRO 42,663,000 411.2 1.16% 10.26%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ACC 2,280 1.8 -25% -62.50% NAUKRI 4,000 141.45 -14.09% -52.41% HAL 1,800 53.7 -13.18% -48.18% TCS 4,100 0.25 -37.50% -45.45% DLF 340 18.4 -23.33% -44.12%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change SAIL 112,860,000 72.75 1.04% -14.68% BSOFT 3,874,000 334.3 2.03% -5.34% TCS 13,632,300 3,161.10 2.57% -5.04% HCLTECH 17,159,100 916.05 2.60% -4.03% TATACHEM 4,795,000 861 0.08% -4.00%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change SYNGENE 1,221,000 603.05 -1.70% 24.90% NAVINFLUOR 364,500 3,667 -2.07% 21.05% ASTRAL 622,325 1,766.95 -1.05% 16.66% ICICIGI 2,820,300 1,216.40 -3.90% 14.36% HAVELLS 5,734,000 1,223 -2.90% 13.48%