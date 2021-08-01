Trade setup: Nifty50 headed for consolidation? Check key market cues before Monday's session

The market ended in the red on Friday tracking weakness in global shares. The 30-scrip index closed 66.23 points or 0.13 percent lower at 52,586.84 and the Nifty50 gauge settled at 15,763.05, down 15.40 points or 0.10 percent from the previous close.

Despite the weakness in the main indices, the undertone remains strong, said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

"On daily and intraday charts, the market has formed a lower top formation that is broadly negative, but Nifty50 is hovering near its 20- and 50-day simple moving average with modest volume activity. We are of the view that the broader texture of the market is still in the bullish zone, but due to non-directional activity, the index may consolidate in the range of 15,600-15,900/52,000-53,000 levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said: "Bullish exhaustion was visible as lower highs characterised Friday's advance. Mean reversion trades appear to be the flavour of the season as a low VIX environment has held Nifty within tight ranges," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Monday:

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 15,900, and then 15,800. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest can be seen at 15,700, according to data from NSE. This indicates that immediate resistance can be expected at the 15,800 mark, and then 15,900, and support comes in at the 15,700 level.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank — which tracks stocks of 12 major private and PSU lenders in the country — ended 0.31 percent lower on Friday, failing to stay positive despite eking out a mild gain during the session.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: "We will continue to look for range break of 15,450-15,900 (in Nifty50) before embarking on directional plays," James said.

"As far as levels are concerned, 15,850 followed by 15,950 are the levels to watch out for and on the flipside, sacrosanct support is placed at 15,550-15,450," said Chavan.

Till the time the market is stuck in a range, one should take one step a time and continue with a stock-specific approach by following a proper exit strategy, he said.

Nifty Bank: "Levels of 34,200-33900 are to be seen as a make-or-break support zone. Any decisive move below this would lead to strong correction in this space. On the higher side, 35,200 is the immediate hurdle to watch out for and any major positivity will be triggered only above 36,000," he said.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term — eased 1.10 percent to settle at 12.80 for the day, after spiking as much 2.86 percent to 13.32 during the choppy session.

A recovery in shares at lower levels helped eased volatility in the market as the gauge eased to a 12.70 level after moving between 10.40 and 15.98 for the week. This is an indication of buyers again taking charge, said Chouhan.

Consolidation ahead?

"The monthly chart now exhibits two back-to-back doji candles with very small upper and lower shadows. This is clearly a sign of consolidation and market seems unsure of direction. In such scenarios, one should avoid taking any directional view till the time we do not get a range breakout on either side," said Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical and derivatives, Angel Broking.

Wall Street

Wall Street suffered losses fell on Friday as Amazon.com shares dropped after the e-commerce major forecast lower sales growth, but the S&P 500 still notched a sixth straight month of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.42 percent lower at 34,935.47, the S&P 500 index declined 0.54 percent lower, and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite index dropped 0.71 percent to 14,672.68.

Data on Friday showed US consumer spending rose more than expected in June, although annual inflation accelerated further above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2 percent.

European markets

Europe receded from record highs as concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant and regulatory actions in China outweighed optimism around the quarterly earnings season and economic recovery. The United Kingdom's benchmark FTSE index declined 0.65 percent. France's CAC and Germany's DAX indices dropped 0.32 percent and 0.61 percent respectively.

FII/DII flow

Foreign institutional investors pulled out a net Rs 3,848.31 crore from the Indian capital market. Domestic institutional investors, however, poured in Rs 2,956.68 crore.

Earnings to watch

HDFC, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, Shree Renuka Sugars, Varun Beverages, Orient Cement, Emami, Castrol, Capri Global Capital, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, and JMC Projects are among the companies scheduled to report their quarterly earnings on Monday.