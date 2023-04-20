Trade Setup: Lack of global cues to keep Nifty 50 in a range ahead of key earnings

Today will be the weekly options expiry session of the Nifty and Nifty Bank contracts.

The market has been fairly lacklustre this week after some action-packed days of trading where the Nifty 50 surged 1,000 points from the lows.

Over the last three trading sessions, the Nifty 50 index has corrected 200 points, but has largely traded in a narrow band. Even during mid-week trading on Wednesday, the index respected Monday's low of 17,574, reversing nearly 40 points from the low of 17,579.

Dealing rooms sources told CNBC-TV18 that aggressive basket selling has been matched by buying in select large-cap stocks like Reliance Industries, ahead of its earnings on Friday. Dealers believe that the Nifty 50 will continue to trade in the range of 17,400 - 17,800 going forward.

Today will be the weekly options expiry session of the Nifty and Nifty Bank contracts. Additionally, Nifty 50 earnings resume with HCLTech becoming the third IT major to report after TCS and Infosys. Cyient, and ICICI Prudential will also be reporting earnings today.

"This is going to be nervous period for the markets, one because of the earnings season. Second, it's a summer, there's a heat wave, and there was an anticipation that consumer discretionary, consumer durables would see some pickup," Sunil Subramaniam of Sundaram Mutual Fund said. He also attributed the period of nervousness ahead to the El Nino effect and a potential shortage of rice globally.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities expects the index to hit new highs in May. He spoke of the index being oversold at 16,800 and expects it to find equilibrium at 17,500. "I'm sticking my neck out, next week is going to be superb and May 15, you might see new highs on the index coming very fast with Bank Nifty leading the charge," he told CNBC-TV18.

The short-term trend on the Nifty 50 to remain choppy and this may continue for the next session as well, said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. He expects the index to find support between 17,600 - 17,500 before staging a bounce from lower levels. The lack of sharp selling post the March 17 high of 17,863 is positive, he said.

The Nifty Bank continues to remain in a range of 42,000 - 42,500 where maximum put and call writing is seen respectively. Kunal Shah of LKP Securities expects the undertone to remain bullish as long as it sustains 42,000 levels on the downside.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on April 20:

SGX Nifty

On Thursday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — gained 42 points or 0.24 percent to 17,695.5, thereby pointing to a slightly negative opening for the market.

Global Markets

Most Asian equities have opened lower this morning as lack of forecasts from major companies in the US kept investors on the edge.

The Nikkei 225 and the Topix are down 0.5 percent each after Japan's trade deficit hit a record high of 21.7 trillion Yen for the full year ending March. The Kospi is also down 0.5 percent, while the Kosadaq is down 0.7 percent.

Wall Street continues to have listless trading in the absence of directional cues. All three benchmark indices ended near the flat line with no significant movement.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One believes that the broader market is where the action lies as traders have shifted focus there. He expects the Nifty 50 to defend levels of 17,550 - 17,500 on the downside ahead of today's weekly options expiry. He advises aggressive traders to buy closer to support levels for a strong bounceback. Bhosale expects the correction to deepen in case the index breaks below support levels but he finds that prospect unlikely as of now. Upside resistance is seen between 17,750 - 17,800.

The 20-DMA level of 17,587 is crucial for the Nifty 50 and a decisive fall below that will trigger a decline towards the next support level of 17,400, said Rupak De of LKP Securities. "Therefore, the near-term trend looks negative, while the short term set up remains a buy on dips until the Nifty falls below 17400 decisively," he said.

"We're relatively positive on India. I think in the first few months of the current year, you saw flows move to China because of the undervaluation. I think that has corrected and incremental flows may gravitate towards India, especially the emerging market flows could come back to India, because we are well positioned right now," Mithun Aswath of Kivah Advisors told CNBC-TV18.

Key Levels To Watch

For today's weekly options expiry, the 17,650 strike call of the Nifty 50 index, added 48.8 lakh shares in Open Interest. The 17,600 call added 30.29 lakh shares, while the 17,700 call added 19.64 lakh shares in Open Interest.

On the downside, the 17,500 put added 26.7 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 17,600 put and 17,550 put, which added 17.5 lakh and 15.8 lakh shares respectively.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio remains flat at 0.83 from 0.82 on Tuesday. Both Balrampur Chini and Delta Corp are now out of the F&O ban.

FII/DII activity

Long Build-Up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

