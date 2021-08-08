Trade Setup Momentum in Nifty50 to continue? Check key market cues before Monday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks ended a record-breaking streak that lasted three days in a row to close lower on Friday, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained the status quo on monetary policy as widely expected. Nifty50 retreated 111.25 points or 0.68 percent from an all-time high registered the previous day.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Nifty50 formed a bearish candle or an inside bar on the daily scale but continues higher lows from the past seven sessions, according to Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. "The index came out of its trading range and formed a bullish candle on the weekly scale, which bodes well for the bulls to start the next leg of rally," he said.

No major correction likely

"A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart on Friday, after a doji type candlestick pattern the previous day. This indicates a minor reversal pattern at new highs, but the overall trend was more of choppy... Hence, any sharp weakness from here is ruled out," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Momentum to continue

"The earnings season has so far been in line to better than expectations... The primary market continues with a flurry of activity. We expect the positive momentum in the market to continue on account of strong domestic economy data, impressive quarterly results and unlocking in various states," added Khemka.

Here are key things to know about the market before Monday's session:

What to expect

"The medium-term bottom of the market has moved from 14,150 to 15,450. To a large extent, economic stocks supported the broader trend of the market. In the past, underperformers such as ITC, Eicher Motors and Britannia also helped the index close comfortably in the new territory. A broader strategy based on that is to buy the dip," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

"Midcap technology and select infra companies should perform well in the coming week," said Chouhan, who expects outperformance in banking, auto and metal stocks.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is at the strike price of 16,300, and then 16,400. On the other hand, there is high put open interest at the strike price of 16,000, according to data from NSE. This indicates that immediate resistance can be expected at the 16,300 mark, followed by 16,400, and support at 16,000.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: "As far as supports are concerned, 16,200 followed by 16,000 are likely to be considered as key levels for the benchmark," said Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical & derivatives, Angel Broking.

Khemka expects the index to rise towards the 16,400-16,500 zone; on the downside, he said 16,000 could act as key support.

Nifty Bank: "Any sustainable move beyond 36,200 would result in an extension of its rally towards its record high... For the banking index, support is visible around 35,500-35,200 levels, he said. Momentum traders are advised to take one step at a time and follow a proper risk management, he suggested.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ASTRAL 216,150 2,258.30 2.59% 29.26% AARTIIND 2,946,100 962.15 3.87% 18.58% TATACHEM 9,243,000 827.55 7.11% 16.98% GAIL 33,623,200 149.6 4.51% 9.20% COALINDIA 45,662,400 147 0.75% 5.10%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BRITANNIA 1,567,600 3,607.90 -0.11% -5.77% RBLBANK 43,259,300 178.5 -2.38% -5.73% GODREJCP 4,031,000 975.2 -0.42% -4.79% VOLTAS 4,535,500 1,044 -0.05% -3.51% SAIL 170,439,500 141.7 -1.25% -3.48%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PFC 33,709,400 133.6 1.25% -10.32% IDEA 425,320,000 7.1 18.33% -8.51% INDUSINDBK 14,997,600 1,022.90 2.80% -5.53% IOC 56,985,500 106.4 2.21% -5.50% TECHM 13,576,200 1,266.35 1.39% -5.44%

(Increase in open interest and a decrease in price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GUJGASLTD 1,578,750 740.35 -4.38% 56.61% STAR 998,325 732.6 -6.63% 32.72% AUBANK 2,254,000 1,240.05 -0.41% 19.57% CIPLA 13,694,200 911.05 -3.22% 14.16% BERGEPAINT 4,030,400 820.8 -2.14% 14.16%

(Decrease in open interest and an increase in price)

Volatility gauge

India VIX index -- which gauges the expectation of volatility in the market in the short term -- eased 2.1 percent to 12.60 on Friday, having moved between 11.64 and 13.16 during the session.

Global markets

Wall Street rose modestly on Friday after a positive jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.41 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.17 percent but the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4 percent.

Crude oil fell about 1 percent -- its steepest weekly loss in months -- amid concerns that travel restrictions to curb the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus will derail a global recovery in energy demand. Brent crude futures shed 59 cents to $70.70 a barrel.

FII/DII flow

Foreign institutional investors pulled out a net Rs 528.05 crore ($71.11 million) from the Indian capital market on Friday, exchange data showed.

Earnings to watch

Coal India, MRF, Reliance Power, Shree Cement, Tata Investment, Venkys and AstraZeneca Pharma are scheduled to report their earnings for the quarter ended June 30 on Monday. Balrampur Chini, Bombay Dyeing, Gati, Kirloskar Industries, Suven Life are also among the companies due to post their quarterly numbers on the same day.