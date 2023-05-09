English
Trade Setup for May 9: Nifty 50 charts showing divergence but trend remains positive

By Hormaz Fatakia  May 9, 2023 5:00:48 AM IST (Published)

The Nifty Bank index managed to recover nearly 60 percent of Friday's 1,000-point drop and also reclaimed levels of 43,000 on the upside.

The buy on dips trend remains firmly in place as the Nifty 50 put all the talk of entering a consolidation zone or testing 18,000 levels on the downside to rest on Monday itself.

Gains made on the first day of the week erased all of Friday's losses, as the index not only crossed Thursday's high, but also closed above Thursday's levels.
Both Sensex and the Nifty 50 registered a five-month closing high on Monday. Most of the index movement over the last few sessions has been confined to a few heavyweights. Monday's surge was led by Reliance Industries, followed by ICICI Bank, the HDFC twins and Bajaj Finance.
