Trade Setup for May 8: Nifty 50 looks to form new base after Friday's correction

Fortunes reverse pretty quickly. HDFC Twins, which led the market rally on Thursday, were responsible for the Nifty 50's biggest intraday drop in over two months on Friday.

The 1 percent drop on the Nifty 50 was also the first instance since March 31, when the index had an intraday move of 1 percent on either side.

Friday's correction wiped off gains of the entire week. Although both Sensex and Nifty ended flat for the week, they closed below the flat line.

Although the Nifty 50 closed below the day's low on Friday, it has managed to hold on to the crucial 18,000 mark.

For today's trading session, which marks the start of a new week, the index will react to results from Britannia and Coal India. UPL is another Nifty 50 constituent that will be reporting results today. Aside of index names, stocks like Canara Bank, Exide Industries, Pidilite, Mahanagar Gas and Aarti Industries will also be reporting results.

"In this environment largecap offers reasonable valuation comfort, they are still trading at their long-term historic average plus with a recent earnings visibility. So, our preference would be for largecaps," George Thomas of Quantum AMC told CNBC-TV18.

"The sectors where we are positive is consumer discretionary especially the large two-wheeler OEMs. IT sector looks interesting after the recent correction. We have recently added a lot of savings related themes, which are the AMCs, insurance companies and broking firms where we feel the valuations are attractive," he said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com believes that the daily readings on Nifty 50's charts are still positive, which means that this may be a corrective phase within an uptrend. As the market has rallied sharply over the last month, such corrections may relieve it of its overbought setups and form a base for the next rally. He expects volatility to remain higher this week and 18,050 - 18,000 will be an immediate support. In case that's breached, the next support is near the 20-Day Moving Average of 17,820.

Nifty 50's weekly momentum indicator still has a positive crossover and is giving a buy signal, observed Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities, who wants to use any dip as a buying opportunity in the index. "Technically the trend for the Nifty is bullish on the broader time frame and buying on every dip can be a profitable strategy," he said. Immediate support is at 17,800, while upside resistance is at 18,350 - 18,400.

The Nifty Bank index ended 1 percent lower for the week, dragged by HDFC Bank. While Nifty 50's chart still had a positive crossover, 5paisa's Jain said that the Nifty Bank chart has given a negative crossover, anticipating a deeper correction in the index. 42,350 is an important support level for the index, below which, it can move towards 41,800.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on May 08:

SGX Nifty

On Friday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — gained 54 points or 0.30 percent to 18,178.5, thereby indicating a positive start to the trading session.

Global Markets

US equities ended higher on Friday led by a rebound in regional bank shares and Apple's better-than-expected results.

The Dow Jones gained nearly 550 points, while the S&P 500 gained nearly 2 percent. The Nasdaq ended 2.2 percent higher on Friday.

Despite the surge, the Dow and S&P 500 had their worst week since March. The Dow fell 1.2 percent, while the S&P 500 fell nearly a percent for the week.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Rupak De of LKP Securities expects the Nifty 50 trend to remain positive as long as the index remains above 18,000. A fall below the 18,000 mark can take the index back to the consolidation zone of 17,500 - 18,000. In case it manages to hold 18,000, the Nifty 50 may have a rebound back towards 18,200.

In case things worse for banking names, there can be some more profit booking in the upcoming week, said Sameet Chavan of Angel One. 18,000 and 17,900 are seen as key supports, while 18,150 and 18,250 will be a crucial resistance on the upside. "Traders should continue with a stock-specific approach and should use declines to add longs with a near term perspective," he said.

The higher-tops, higher-bottom formation on the Nifty 50 is still intact and the present weakness can be in-line with the formation of a new higher-bottom, said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. The next important support for the Nifty 50 is at 17,800. "Nifty 50 on the weekly chart formed a small negative candle with long upper shadow. This chart pattern hints at a possibility of more weakness in the coming sessions," he said.

Key Levels To Track

For this week's options expiry on May 11, the 18,100 call of the Nifty 50 index added 94.8 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 18,200 call, which added 73.7 lakh shares.

Open Interest addition was also seen in the 18,100 call (56 lakh shares), and 18,800 call (47.1 lakh shares).

On the downside, the 17,900 put added 29.3 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 17,800 put (23.95 lakh shares). The 18,100 put and 17,600 put added 22.6 lakh and 18.6 lakh shares in Open Interest.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio is now at 0.85 from 1.34. GNFC and Manappuram Finance continue to remain in the F&O ban.

Let us take a look at what Open Interest data is suggesting within specific stocks:

Fresh Longs (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change MRF 59,600 98,849 3.36% 15.68% Astral 19,42,164 1,511 0.94% 10.85% IEX 4,28,96,250 158.7 1.18% 5.31% Britannia 17,17,400 4,649.10 1.05% 5.27% Polycab 13,29,000 3,324.25 1.41% 4.26%

