Trade Setup for May 8: Nifty 50 looks to form new base after Friday's correction

In case things worse for banking names, there can be some more profit booking in the upcoming week, said Sameet Chavan of Angel One.

Fortunes reverse pretty quickly. HDFC Twins, which led the market rally on Thursday, were responsible for the Nifty 50's biggest intraday drop in over two months on Friday.

The 1 percent drop on the Nifty 50 was also the first instance since March 31, when the index had an intraday move of 1 percent on either side.

Friday's correction wiped off gains of the entire week. Although both Sensex and Nifty ended flat for the week, they closed below the flat line.