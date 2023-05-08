Trade Setup for May 8: Nifty 50 looks to form new base after Friday's correction

5 Min(s) Read
In case things worse for banking names, there can be some more profit booking in the upcoming week, said Sameet Chavan of Angel One.
Fortunes reverse pretty quickly. HDFC Twins, which led the market rally on Thursday, were responsible for the Nifty 50's biggest intraday drop in over two months on Friday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist
May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious
May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The 1 percent drop on the Nifty 50 was also the first instance since March 31, when the index had an intraday move of 1 percent on either side.
Friday's correction wiped off gains of the entire week. Although both Sensex and Nifty ended flat for the week, they closed below the flat line.