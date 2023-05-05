Trade Setup for May 5: Nifty 50 aims for 18,500 after turning positive for the year

For this truncated week so far, the index is up nearly 2 percent and is around 600 points adrift its all-time high of 18,888.

When the Nifty 50 made its recent swing low of 16,828 on March 20, it was down 7 percent on a year-to-date basis and underperforming most global markets.

Within 28 trading sessions of that afternoon, the index has not only recovered all of those losses, but also turned positive on a year-to-date basis.

The Nifty 50 has gained nearly 1,500 points from the lows of March 20. It had to cross 18,197 to turn positive for the year. Not only did it cross, but also managed to sustain within a key resistance band.

Thursday's weekly options expiry session began on a subdued note amid weak global cues, but the market slowly made a march ahead towards higher levels. The sentiment was further aided by strong results from HDFC Ltd., which rubbed off on HDFC Bank, and the HDFC twins took the market past key resistance levels.

40 percent of the Nifty 50's gains in points came from the HDFC twins. Reliance Industries also contributed to the index upside on Thursday.

Among Nifty 50 constituents, Britannia Industries will be reporting its March quarter results today, while Bharat Forge, Federal Bank, Marico among others within the broader market will also be reporting numbers.

"Some pockets where we are seeing these opportunities are financials, capital goods, consumer durables, we see these opportunities even in defence. If we go more into commodity plays, then sugar is one pocket where we see these opportunities," Anshul Saigal of Kotak PMS told CNBC-TV18.

"Some IT stocks, which were trading at 30-35 times price-to-earnings now are available at 15 times forward price-to-earnings. That seems like a significant correction. So there are ample opportunities," he said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Since the Nifty 50 has confirmed a decisive breakout above 18,200, it is poised to move towards 18,350 - 18,500, said Sameet Chavan of Angel One. He expects that to happen within the first half of next week. On the downside, 18,100 - 18,000 has become a strong support zone. "Traders should continue with a buy on decline strategy and keep focusing on stock centric moves," he said.

Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities said that the strong candle formations on the Nifty 50's daily chart post the inverted head and shoulder patten breakout indicates that the market is in no mood to retest its breakout levels. Upside resistance is now seen at 18,400 - 18,450, while adopting a buy-on-declines strategy. 18,050 - 18,000 is a strong support on the downside.

The Nifty Bank index moved past a key resistance level of 43,500 courtesy HDFC Bank, which contributed to nearly three-quarters of the index's gain on Thursday. Kunal Shah of LKP Securities advises a buy on every dip strategy for upside target of 44,000 - 44,300. The index is within 500 points to reclaim its previous all-time high of 44,151. Downside support, according to Shah, is now at previous resistance levels of 43,400 - 43,000.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on May 05:

SGX Nifty

On Friday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — declined 65 points or 0.36 percent to 18,220, thereby indicating a negative start to the trading session.

Global Markets

Benchmark indices on Wall Street fell for the fourth day as contagion fears within the regional banking space were reignited.

The Dow Jones fell another 300 points on Thursday and turned negative for the year. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. The Nasdaq closed below the 12,000 mark.

Regional banks sold off on Thursday with PacWest falling over 50 percent, Western Alliance declining 38 percent and the SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF declining more than 5 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

A long bull candle was formed on Nifty 50's daily chart on Thursday, a pattern which indicates strong upside momentum without any reasonable downside, noted Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. A decisive move above 18,300 can take the index towards levels of 18,600 - 18,700, Shetti said, adding that downside supports are placed at 18,150 - 18,100.

Rupak De of LKP Securities expects the current uptrend to remain in force until the Nifty 50 remains above the 18,200 mark. He expects the index to move towards levels of 18,500 in the coming sessions.

Key Levels To Track

For the weekly options expiry on May 11, the 18,400, 18,300 and 18,200 strike call of the Nifty 50 index added 20 lakh shares each in Open Interest. The 18,500 call added 21.2 lakh shares in Open Interest.

On the other hand, the 18,200 put added 47 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 18,100 put (22.5 lakh shares), 18,000 put (16.22 lakh shares) and 18,300 put (11.76 lakh shares).

Nifty 50's put-call ratio is now at 1.34 from 1.02 on Wednesday. GNFC has entered the F&O ban, while Manappuram Finance continues to remain in the ban period.

FII/DII activity

Both FIIs and DIIs were buyers during Thursday's trading session within the cash market.

Let us take a look at what Open Interest data is suggesting within specific stocks:

Fresh Longs (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Chola Finance 1,37,30,000 956.00 7.66% 28.05% ABB India 17,58,750 3,664.95 5.40% 22.82% Max Financial Services 47,02,750 652.85 1.86% 21.23% Oracle Financial Services 2,76,600 3,690.00 1.04% 18.51% M&M Finance 2,81,04,000 287.80 5.40% 16.48%

Fresh Shorts (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)