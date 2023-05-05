English
Trade Setup for May 5: Nifty 50 aims for 18,500 after turning positive for the year

By Hormaz Fatakia  May 5, 2023 5:18:53 AM IST (Published)

For this truncated week so far, the index is up nearly 2 percent and is around 600 points adrift its all-time high of 18,888.

When the Nifty 50 made its recent swing low of 16,828 on March 20, it was down 7 percent on a year-to-date basis and underperforming most global markets.

Within 28 trading sessions of that afternoon, the index has not only recovered all of those losses, but also turned positive on a year-to-date basis.
The Nifty 50 has gained nearly 1,500 points from the lows of March 20. It had to cross 18,197 to turn positive for the year. Not only did it cross, but also managed to sustain within a key resistance band.
