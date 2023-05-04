Trade Setup for May 4: Nifty 50 will react to weak global cues after US Fed hikes for 10th time

It is another earnings-heavy day today as Nifty 50 constituents like Hero Moto, HDFC and Adani Enterprises will be reporting results today, alongside broader market names like Dabur, Tata Power, TVS Motor and United Breweries.

The focus will be back on the Nifty 50 ahead of the weekly options expiry session after the US Federal Reserve played its cards on expected lines.

Benchmark interest rates in the US were hiked for the 10th time overnight. Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated a potential halt to the hiking cycle after the latest 25 basis points hike.

However, the central bank chief ruled out any potential cut in rates in the near future as he does not expect inflation to come down quickly enough. That comment disappointed Wall Street, with the indices ending lower for the third straight day.