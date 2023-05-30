Trade Setup for May 31: Nifty 50 set for first three-month winning streak since October 2021

The seven-day winning streak of the FMCG index is the longest that it has seen since the seven-day run it saw between August 25 and September 2, 2021.

The Nifty 50 index is now just 1 percent away from its all-time high of 18,887.6. Tuesday's session saw the index end higher for the fourth straight day, thereby continuing its strong start to the June F&O series. The adage of "Sell in May and go away" does not apply at least to the Nifty 50 index as it has gained 3.1 percent so far this month, with one more trading session to follow.

In fact, the index has gained in the month of May in alternate years. While it fell 3 percent in May 2022, it gained over 6.5 percent in May 2021. The quantum of gains since May 2017 have generally been higher than the losses. The index will also gain for three straight months, which will be the first instance since August, September and October 2021.

Trading on Tuesday took place in a narrow 80-point range on the Nifty 50 index. However, Tuesday's intraday high of 18,661 was higher than Monday's and the intraday low of 18,578 was also around the same levels as Monday's low of 18,581. The fourth day of gains also meant that the Nifty 50 index close above the mark of 18,600. The last time it did so, was back on December 14 last year.

"The undertone remained bullish, and the fact that prices defended the bullish gap from the previous day is an encouraging indication of a sustained breakout," said Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One. While he expects the Nifty 50 to keep moving higher, he does not expect the move to be swift. On the downside 18,550 - 18,500 is seen as a strong support, while 18,780 and 18,900 is seen as a resistance zone no the upside.

The Nifty Bank index also gained for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday, registering another record high in the process. Although the index continued to face resistance at the 44,500 mark, as it failed to cross it for the second day in a row, one can take heart from the fact that it crossed Monday's high. Tuesday's high of 44,492 was higher than Monday's 44,483, and even the low of 44,212 was higher than Monday's low of 44,193.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities attributed the move on the banking index in the second half to the move seen in HDFC Bank, which has made a significant contribution to the overall positive momentum. He said that the index now has downside support at 44,000, evident from the strong Open Interest build-up on the put contracts at those levels.

The current implied volatility of the Nifty Bank index, at 12.87, is trading at the lower end of the trading range, said Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. He therefore advises traders to deploy debit spread options strategies for the Nifty Bank in a low implied volatility environment. He sees support for the index at 44,300, while 44,500 will act as an immediate resistance.

While the Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank are continuing to move higher, an index that is continuing to outperform is the Nifty FMCG index. The index gained for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday, thereby registering another record high. It is now just 70 points away from scaling the levels of 51,000. The seven-day winning streak of the FMCG index is the longest that it has seen since the seven-day run it saw between August 25 and September 2, 2021.

"Majority of gains in Nifty FMCG index are coming from ITC, which has the highest weightage in the index," said Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com. "Since ITC has been steadily rising for the past year, there haven't been any significant corrections, which makes the FMCG index's uptrend intact. The support base for the FMCG Index has shifted to 49,200 where it's 20-Day Exponential Moving Average is placed," he said.

What Do The F&O Cues Indicate?

The Nifty 50 futures on Tuesday added 3.62 percent in Open Interest. The Nifty Bank index also added 1.78 percent in Open Interest. Nifty 50's put-call ratio currently stands at 1.32 from 1.33 on Monday. No stocks are currently in the F&O Ban.

Nifty 50 On Call Side For June 1 Expiry:

For tomorrow's weekly options expiry, the 18,650 strike has seen the maximum Open Interest addition, while addition is also seen in the 18,700 and 18,750 strikes.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 18,650 12.55 Lakh Added 52.85 18,750 11.92 Lakh Added 16.65 18,700 5.25 Lakh Added 31.15

Nifty 50 On Put Side For June 1 Expiry:

On the downside, Open Interest addition has been seen between 18,500 to 18,650 put strikes, with the 18,600 put seeing the maximum Open Interest addition.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 18,600 37.77 Lakh Added 40.75 18,650 18.03 Lakh Added 61.45 18,550 13.65 Lakh Added 26.25

Here are the stocks that have added fresh long positions on Tuesday, which means an increase in price as well as open interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change JK Cement 2.56% 18.83% RBL Bank 6.04% 12.45% HDFC Life 2.04% 10.88% Coforge 0.05% 9.19% PFC 3.85% 8.41%

Here are the stocks that have added fresh short positions on Tuesday, which means a decrease in price but an increase open interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Chambal Fertilisers -2.86% 16.72% IRCTC -0.64% 14.47% Apollo Hospitals -1.09% 11.76% Tata Chemicals -0.85% 9.62% Coal India -0.81% 7.51%

Here are some stocks that will be reacting to their quarterly results reported after market hours on Tuesday:

Nifty 50: Adani Ports & SEZ, Apollo Hospitals management call at 2 PM.