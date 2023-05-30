English
    Trade Setup for May 31: Nifty 50 set for first three month winning streak since October 2021

    Trade Setup for May 31: Nifty 50 set for first three-month winning streak since October 2021

    Trade Setup for May 31: Nifty 50 set for first three-month winning streak since October 2021
    By Hormaz Fatakia  May 30, 2023 10:58:04 PM IST (Updated)

    The seven-day winning streak of the FMCG index is the longest that it has seen since the seven-day run it saw between August 25 and September 2, 2021.

    The Nifty 50 index is now just 1 percent away from its all-time high of 18,887.6. Tuesday's session saw the index end higher for the fourth straight day, thereby continuing its strong start to the June F&O series. The adage of "Sell in May and go away" does not apply at least to the Nifty 50 index as it has gained 3.1 percent so far this month, with one more trading session to follow.

    In fact, the index has gained in the month of May in alternate years. While it fell 3 percent in May 2022, it gained over 6.5 percent in May 2021. The quantum of gains since May 2017 have generally been higher than the losses. The index will also gain for three straight months, which will be the first instance since August, September and October 2021.
    Trading on Tuesday took place in a narrow 80-point range on the Nifty 50 index. However, Tuesday's intraday high of 18,661 was higher than Monday's and the intraday low of 18,578 was also around the same levels as Monday's low of 18,581. The fourth day of gains also meant that the Nifty 50 index close above the mark of 18,600. The last time it did so, was back on December 14 last year.
