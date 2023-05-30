Trade Setup for May 30: Nifty 50 set for new highs, but booking profits is not a bad idea

Not only did the banking index cross its previous all-time high of 44,151.8, it went on to test its near-term target on the charts of 44,500, though it could not sustain at those levels.

The Nifty 50 index is now just 290 points away from an all-time high of 18,888 after extending the positive start to the June series by gaining for the third day in a row on Monday. The index did reclaim the mark of 18,600 but failed to hold on to it in the final 30 minutes after staying above it for most parts of the day. The close of 18,598 is the highest in five months for the Nifty 50.

With Monday's gain, the Nifty 50 index has now gained in six out of the last seven trading sessions, It has now added 1,770 points in just over two months from the March 20 low of 16,828. The index did see profit booking at higher levels, as CNBC-Awaaz managing editor Anuj Singhal mentioned on Monday morning that booking profits would be prudent and that there is no point in chasing the last 100-150 points move.

Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities believes that while the overall trend of the Nifty 50 remains strong, there can be some small amount of profit booking, courtesy the bearish harmonic deep crab pattern that has formed on the Nifty 50's hourly chart. Based on the options data, Bissa suggests 18,500 to be a strong support for the index.

An index that did cross its all-time high on Monday though was the Nifty Bank index. Not only did the banking index cross its previous all-time high of 44,151.8, it went on to test its near-term target on the charts of 44,500, though it could not sustain at those levels. Despite this, the index did manage to register an all-time closing high.

InCred's Bissa says that the Nifty Bank has closed firmly above the breakout levels and that the target of 45,000 on the index is well and truly intact. Since the Nifty Bank has witnessed fresh breakouts, unlike the Nifty 50, one can expect strong outperformance from the Nifty Bank going ahead, he said.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities also sees 45,000 as the next level of resistance for the Nifty Bank index. Highest Open Interest on the put side has been observed at 43,500, suggesting that traders have particular interest in that level as a potential support on the downside. Highest Open Interest on the call side is seen at 45,000, indicating resistance.

After a period of lull, the Nifty Metal index has been bouncing back from the lows and has now gained for three straight sessions. In fact, it has now ended higher in six out of the last seven trading sessions. The index is still down 13 percent on a year-to-date basis and 1,000 points away from its 52-week high.

“I had mentioned in my earlier interviews that this time around China will not be focusing on the fact that China is opening up. Therefore, the reopening trade should not be focused on metals . That expectation is now out of the market, we are beginning to realise that globally economy will be slowing down. So many of these metals are not having any kind of demand upside which can keep prices at a higher level,” Anand Tandon, Market Expert, told CNBC-TV18 on May 12.

What Do The F&O Cues Indicate?

Despite the surge on Monday, the Nifty 50 futures for June added only 0.2 percent or 15,550 shares in Open Interest. On the other hand, the Nifty Bank shed 1 percent in Open Interest, indicating a bout of short covering. Nifty 50's put-call ratio is currently at 1.33 from 1.37 on Friday and none of the F&O stocks are in the ban period.

Nifty 50 On Call Side For June 1 Expiry:

Open Interest addition continued to be seen between the 18,600 - 18,800 Call strikes, with the 18,800 strike adding the maximum shares in Open Interest. On the other hand the strikes between 18,400 - 18,550 saw shedding in Open Interest.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 18,800 36.65 Lakh Added 11.85 18,600 23.34 Lakh Added 79.05 18,700 20.86 Lakh Added 34.2 18,500 30.22 Lakh Shed 144.65 18,400 18.82 Lakh Shed 228.2 18,550 12.32 Lakh Shed 108.9

Nifty 50 On Put Side For June 1 Expiry:

On the other hand, significant Open Interest addition has been seen on the put contracts ranging from 18,450 to the 18,700 strike. The 18,600 put added the maximum Open Interest, followed by the 18,450 put.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 18,600 46.7 Lakh Added 71.05 18,450 36.34 Lakh Added 66.06 18,500 31.98 Lakh Added 36.8 18,550 18.9 Lakh Added 51.4 18,700 11.69 Lakh Added 126.5

Here are the stocks that have added fresh long positions, which means an increase in their price, as well as Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Astral 1.29% 13.12% Lupin 3.26% 12.53% Indiabulls Housing 3.41% 10.19% NALCO 2.29% 7.99% Titan 2.82% 7.05%

Here are the stocks that have added fresh short positions, which means a decrease in their price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change City Union Bank -11.07% 66.78% Bosch -3.34% 15.40% Balkrishna Industries -6.60% 14.95% GMR Infra -10.58% 13.95% LTIMindtree -0.18% 4.33%

Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities believes that the overall sentiment on the Nifty 50 remains positive and that the support for the index has moved higher from 18,300 to 18,500. He expects 18,800 to act as a strong resistance for the Nifty 50 index on the upside.

Here are the stocks that will react to their quarterly earnings reported after market hours on Monday:

Nifty 50: None

Non-Index Names: IRCTC, NHPC, Speciality Restaurants, Jubilant Pharmova, RVNL, Eureka Forbes, Hikal, Heidelberg Cement, Sobha, Cosmo First, Campus Activewear, Torrent Power, Stove Kraft, TCNS Clothing, NBCC, NOCIL, Best Agro, Monte Carlo, Techno Electric and Engineering

Here are the stocks that will be reporting their earnings today:

Nifty 50: Adani Ports & SEZ, Apollo Hospitals

Non-Nifty Earnings: Royal Orchid Hotels, Insecticides India, Landmark Cars, Indo Count Industries, GMDC, Welspun Corp, Lemon Tree Hotels, Graphite India, Astrazeneca Pharma, Mazagon Dock, V-Guard Industries, Prestige Estates, Patanjali Foods, Mankind Pharma, Marksans Pharma, Indiabulls Real Estate, Reliance Infra, KRBL, Suzlon Energy

What Are Global Cues Indicating?

Asian equities have opened mixed this morning ahead of a vote to pass the debt ceiling deal done over the weekend in the US. The Nikkei 225 index has opened 0.4 percent higher, while the Topix is down 0.2 percent. The Kospi is up nearly 1 percent in South Korea as trade resumed post a holiday.

Hong Kong stocks are set to touch new lows for the year, with the Hang Seng index pointing towards a negative open and a fifth straight day of losses. US equities on Wall Street were shut on Monday due to the memorial day holiday.

The Singapore (SGX) Nifty futures, which are an early indicator of how the market is likely to open back home are currently flat at 18,694, indicating a subdued start to the trading session.

Both foreign and domestic investors continued to remain net buyers in the cash market on Monday.

Rupak De of LKP Securities witnessed an increase in Call writing activity at the 18,800 strike, indicating a potential resistance on the upside. He also expects the Nifty 50 index to see significant support at 18,500. "These observations suggest that the market may remain within a defined range with a bullish undertone in the coming days," he said.

The trend remains intact as long as both Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank indices keep their 20-Day Moving Average supports intact, according to Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com. He advises traders to continue with the trend and look for short-term buying opportunities. Immediate support is now at 18,500 - 18,420, while 18,700 - 18,800 will act as a resistance band.