It remains to be seen how the Nifty Bank reacts to the Go First issue, which can determine the direction of the Nifty 50.
It has been 18 trading sessions since April 3 and the Nifty 50 has gained in 14 of them. Those 14 sessions have yielded the index nearly 800 points in gains.
The Nifty 50 began the truncated week on a positive note, ending higher for the sixth day in a row. Although off the day's high, the index ended with gains and at the highest level since January 3.
Although the Nifty 50 has been forming higher highs for six straight sessions, the current GoFirst insolvency crisis may end up putting a halt to this ongoing rally.