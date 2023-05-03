English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTrade Setup For May 3: Go First crisis may dampen an otherwise bullish run for the Nifty 50

Trade Setup For May 3: Go First crisis may dampen an otherwise bullish run for the Nifty 50

Trade Setup For May 3: Go First crisis may dampen an otherwise bullish run for the Nifty 50
Read Time5 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  May 3, 2023 4:43:54 AM IST (Published)

It remains to be seen how the Nifty Bank reacts to the Go First issue, which can determine the direction of the Nifty 50.

It has been 18 trading sessions since April 3 and the Nifty 50 has gained in 14 of them. Those 14 sessions have yielded the index nearly 800 points in gains.

Recommended Articles

View All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The Nifty 50 began the truncated week on a positive note, ending higher for the sixth day in a row. Although off the day's high, the index ended with gains and at the highest level since January 3.
Although the Nifty 50 has been forming higher highs for six straight sessions, the current GoFirst insolvency crisis may end up putting a halt to this ongoing rally.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X