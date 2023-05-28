Trade Setup for May 29: Charts suggest further upside for the Nifty 50 after highest close in 2023

The Nifty 50 index has now gained in five out of the last six trading sessions, during which it has added close to 400 points.

The June F&O series has begun with a bang for Indian equities as benchmark indices rounded off the week on a strong note. After nearly 15 sessions of consolidating in a narrow range, the Nifty 50 not only broke out from that range, but also sustained above it. Friday's close of 18,499 on the Nifty 50 is the highest that the index has seen in 2023.

With Friday's move, the Nifty 50 index is only 2 percent away from its all-time high of 18,888. Both the Sensex and Nifty 50 reversed the week before last's losses to end with gains of 1 percent each. The heavyweights like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever led the gains on the Nifty 50 on Friday.

The Nifty 50 index has now gained in five out of the last six trading sessions, during which it has added close to 400 points. With the earnings season coming to an end, the market will look to take cues from the US debt ceiling resolution that took place over the weekend albeit with finer details yet to be thrashed out. However, the market can take heart from the fact that the US will not default on its debt for the time being.

Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities believes that the Nifty 50 index can move towards levels of 18,650 in case it manages to hold out 18,400 on the downside. He observed the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moving towards levels of 70, which if sustained, can give further impetus to the index. He cites 18,400 as a key level considering the significant intraday selling seen in the 18,400 put strike on Friday.

The Nifty 50 index gained nearly 300 points last week and is only 2 percent away from an all-time high.

The Nifty Bank index also posted gains for the week but has yet to cross its all-time high level of 44,151.8. However, the index did manage to close above the mark of 44,000, earlier touted to be a key resistance. This was the highest closing level for the 12-stock index since May 15. Barring Bandhan Bank, all 11 stocks on the Nifty Bank index ended higher on Friday.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities believes that the Nifty Bank index has the potential to surge towards levels of 45,000, in case it manages to hold levels of 44,000. The buy signal is reinforced after the RSI confirmed a positive crossover.

InCred's Gaurav Bissa says that the Nifty Bank has consistently closed above its 10-day exponential moving average, even when the Nifty 50 couldn't do so for a couple of sessions. However, he expects the index to move towards levels of 45,000 only if it crosses its immediate resistance of 44,160, which is above its all-time high levels.

The Nifty Bank index is still around 130 points away from its all-time high of 44,151, above which, it can move towards 45,000.

An index that has outperformed recently has been the FMCG index. It not only hit a record high on Friday, but also crossed the mark of 50,000. More than half of the 13,000-point recovery it has seen from its 52-week low has come from ITC, which contributed over 7,000 points since then. To know about what has worked for the index and what lies ahead, read this piece from this writer and Mangalam Maloo.

The Nifty FMCG Index gained for the fifth day in a row on Friday with most of the surge led by ITC and Varun Beverages.

Let us take a look at what the F&O data is indicating:

Nifty 50 On Call Side For June 1 Expiry:

On the Call strikes for the Nifty 50 index, Open Interest addition was seen between 18,500 and 18,700. The latter saw the highest addition in Open Interest.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 18,700 33.87 Lakh Added 17.55 18,500 23.90 Lakh Added 90.55 18,600 21.13 Lakh Added 44.35

Nifty 50 On Put Side For June 1 Expiry:

On the downside, Open Interest addition was seen between the 18,300 and 18,500 put, which is where the Nifty 50 index ended on Friday. The 18,400 put strike saw the maximum Open Interest Addition.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 18,400 77.27 Lakh Added 50.85 18,300 36.94 Lakh Added 30.10 18,500 36.74 Lakh Added 85.85 18,450 36.34 Lakh Added 66.05

Here are the stocks that added fresh long positions on Friday. This means an increase in price, as well as Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Metropolis Healthcare 2.52% 13.69% HDFC 0.14% 13.62% Indiabulls Housing 1.55% 11.90% Persistent Systems 1.65% 10.69% JK Cement 1.55% 7.77%

Here are the stocks that added fresh short positions on Friday. This means a decrease in price, but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Chambal Fertiliser -1.31% 21.12% Page Industries -8.84% 15.54% BHEL -3.75% 10.96% Delta Corp -0.54% 9.29% Glenmark Pharma -2.60% 6.28%

Here are some of the stocks that will be reacting to their March quarter earnings reported after market hours on Friday and over the weekend:

Nifty 50: ONGC

Non-Nifty Earnings; Aurobindo Pharma, Balkrishna Industries, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Engineers India, Easy Trip Planners, Puravankara, HUDCO, TCI Express, MOIL, PNC Infratech, Chambal Fertilisers, Precision Camshafts, Chemcon Specialty Chemicals, NCC, Wockhardt, City Union Bank, BHEL, Inox Wind, Edelweiss Financial Services, Shree Renuka Sugars, Capacite Infraprojects, VIP Clothing, Indigo Paints, Sunteck Realty, Karnataka Bank

What Are The Global Cues Indicating?

In anticipation of a resolution in raising the debt ceiling in the US, a deal which eventually happened on Sunday, benchmark indices on Wall Street had already ended with strong gains.

The Dow Jones gained over 300 points, S&P 500 rose 1.3 percent, while the Nasdaq composite added 2.2 percent on Friday. This was the fifth straight weekly advance for the tech-focused Nasdaq. Despite Friday's gains, the Dow Jones ended 1 percent lower for the week.

Foreign investors remained buyers on Friday within the cash market. However, domestic investors had the bigger buying figure on Friday, with purchase of over Rs 1,500 crore in the cash market.

The Nifty 50 has consistently taken support at its 13-day exponential moving average and at the 23.6 percent retracement level of 18,076 on May 19, noted Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. He believes that follow-up buying from these levels can take the index to 18,700 - 18,800, while the support has moved higher from 18,200 to 18,300.

Rupak De of LKP Securities also expects the Nifty 50 index to keep moving higher as long as it sustains above 18,400. On the upside, resistance is seen at the 18,700 mark.