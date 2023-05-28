Trade Setup for May 29: Charts suggest further upside for the Nifty 50 after highest close in 2023

The Nifty 50 index has now gained in five out of the last six trading sessions, during which it has added close to 400 points.

The June F&O series has begun with a bang for Indian equities as benchmark indices rounded off the week on a strong note. After nearly 15 sessions of consolidating in a narrow range, the Nifty 50 not only broke out from that range, but also sustained above it. Friday's close of 18,499 on the Nifty 50 is the highest that the index has seen in 2023.

With Friday's move, the Nifty 50 index is only 2 percent away from its all-time high of 18,888. Both the Sensex and Nifty 50 reversed the week before last's losses to end with gains of 1 percent each. The heavyweights like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever led the gains on the Nifty 50 on Friday.

The Nifty 50 index has now gained in five out of the last six trading sessions, during which it has added close to 400 points. With the earnings season coming to an end, the market will look to take cues from the US debt ceiling resolution that took place over the weekend albeit with finer details yet to be thrashed out. However, the market can take heart from the fact that the US will not default on its debt for the time being.