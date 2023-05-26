Trade Setup for May 26: Traders advised caution in June series as Nifty 50 consolidates

The Nifty 50 index gained 405 points in the May F&O series, marking its second consecutive positive expiry.

After four days of failing to find support at higher levels, the Nifty 50 index ended the May F&O series on a positive note, having recovered 120 points from the day's low. The index closed above the 18,300 mark and has now ended higher in four out of the last five trading sessions.

The Nifty 50 index gained 405 points in the May F&O series, marking its second consecutive positive expiry. The last time the Nifty 50 had consecutive positive F&O series' was back in October and November of last year. However, despite the last hour recovery, the index could not surpass Wednesday's high of 18,392, but fell below the low of 18,262.

Rollovers in the Nifty 50 futures stood at 70.61 percent, which was higher than last month's figure of 64.11 percent and marginally higher than the three-month average of 69.98 percent. The index will also begin the new F&O series with an Open Interest of 92.3 lakh shares, compared to 89.62 lakh shares at the start of the may series.

"The Nifty saw significantly higher rollover with a higher cost of carry and a rise in Open Interest compared to the previous month indicates long positions being carried forward to the next expiry," said Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities.

Ramani also believes that the index currently lacks clear direction as it continues to consolidate between 18,200 - 18,400. The former came up as a strong support on Thursday, as evident from the intraday low of 18,202. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average for the Nifty 50 is at 18,168, below which, the index may fall to 18,000 - 17,800, according to Ramani. On the upside, a break above 18,400 can take the index higher to 18,700 - 18,800.

The Nifty 50 index is up 120 points for the week so far. Incidentally, Thursday's intraday low of 18,202 was nearly the same level at which the index closed last Friday - 18,203.

The Nifty Bank index also recovered nearly 300 points in the final 30 minutes of trade from the session's low. The banking index ended the May F&O series with gains of nearly 700 points. It has now oscillated between gains and losses over the last five trading sessions.

Ramani of SAMCO continues to maintain that 44,000 remains a key hurdle for the Nifty Bank index and it has formed a hammer candle on its daily chart, based on the recovery from its intraday low of 43,390, which was below a key support of 43,500.

The fact that the Nifty Bank index managed to recover from its intraday low from below a key support proves that there is still demand for this index at higher levels, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. Resistance remains at 44,000, which has the highest Open Interest on the call side.

The Nifty Bank index failed to surpass the 44,000 mark on an intraday basis for the first time after May 17.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices comfortably on Thursday. The Nifty Midcap index not only gained for the fourth day in a row, but also registered a record closing high of 33,157. The index is now up over 5 percent year-to-date, compared to the Nifty 50, which is currently flat.

Mihir Vora of Max Life Insurance told CNBC-TV18 on May 17 that Mutual Funds and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) are chasing stocks within the Midcap and Smallcap space, leading to their outperformance. However, he added that valuation comfort is greater in largecaps compared to the broader market names, where it is more 'limited.'

The Nifty Midcap index has now gained for four days in a row and has outperformed the benchmark index on most of the days during the week.

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One highlights a positive factor that the market is still finding support at lower levels despite unfavourable global cues. He said that the Nifty 50 has to break above the 18,400 - 18,450 mark for this current phase of consolidation to end and trigger a move towards new highs in the coming months. On the downside, 18,200, which coincides with the 20-Day Moving Average, will act as a key support, as seen on Thursday.

Let us take a look at what the F&O Data is indicating:

Nifty 50 on the Call side for June 1 Expiry:

For next week's options expiry on June 1, which will be the first of the new series, Open Interest addition on the call side has been observed between the 18,200 and 19,200 strikes. The 19,200 call, which is way out of the money, has seen the maximum Open Interest addition.

Strike Open Interest (Shares) Premium 19,200 82.44 Lakh Added 1.9 18,300 35.45 Lakh Added 125.95 18,400 26.79 Lakh Added 73.65 18,200 26.79 Lakh Added 193.65

Nifty 50 on the Put side for June 1 Expiry:

On the downside, Open Interest addition has been observed between 17,000 and the 18,200 put strikes. The latter has seen the maximum addition in Open Interest.

Strike Open Interest (Shares) Premium 18,200 39.96 Lakh Added 45.35 18,300 36.86 Lakh Added 76.85 17,500 23.32 Lakh Added 2.4 17,000 18.61 Lakh Added 1.65

Nifty 50's June futures added 20.14 lakh shares in Open Interest, while Nifty Bank's June futures have added 3.64 lakh shares. Put-Call Ratio currently stands at 1.11 from 1.01 on Wednesday. No stocks are in the F&O ban.

Here are some of the stocks that will react to their March quarter earnings reported after market hours on Thursday:

Nifty 50: None

Non-Nifty Earnings: Page Industries, Vodafone Idea, Zee Entertainment, Radico Khaitan, Aster DM Healthcare, Mrs Bectors Foods, Dredging Corporation of India, eClerx Services, Emami, GMM Pfaudler, ITD Cementation, Healthcare Global, Prince Pipes, MIDHANI

Here are the companies that will be reporting their March quarter results today:

Nifty 50 Earnings: Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Grasim Industries

Non-Nifty Earnings: BEML, BHEL, Bombay Burmah, City Union Bank, Prataap Snacks, HUDCO, Indigo Paints, Inox Wind, Samvardhana Motherson International, Info Edge (India), Power Mech Projects, Shree Renuka Sugars, Sunteck Realty, Wockhardt

What Are Global Cues Indicating?

It was a day fueled by tech stocks on Wall Street as Nvidia powered itself to a record close, surging 24 percent in trade after a strong result and equally strong guidance. The surge in Nvidia's shares propelled the Nasdaq to end 1.7 percent higher overnight. The S&P 500 also ended 0.8 percent higher.

On the other hand, the Dow Jones ended lower for the fifth day in a row, and even closed below its 200-Day Moving Average. Negotiations between the two parties continued over raising the debt ceiling in the US as the June 1 deadline draws closer.

The Singapore (SGX) Nifty futures, which are an early indicator of how trade is likely to pan out in India, fell 43.5 points or 0.24 percent to 18,423, indicating a subdued start to the final trading day of the week.

Both foreign and domestic investors were net buyers in the cash market on Thursday.

Subash Gangandharan of HDFC Securities expects further upside on the Nifty 50 once it breaks above the immediate resistance of 18,344. Further higher, the index may face resistance between 18,393 - 18,420. Thursday's low of 18,202 will now become a crucial support level.