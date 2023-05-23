Trade Setup for May 24: Further momentum unlikely for the Nifty 50 until this level is crossed

Jai Bala believes that the Nifty Bank index is showing signs of exhaustion and that 44,600 and 45,500 would be some key resistance levels on the upside.

The Nifty 50 index is back in familiar territory. The lack of strength ahead of an F&O series expiry was evident on Tuesday when the index made yet another attempt to break past the 18,400 mark but failed to sustain at those levels. Tuesday was also the third instance in the last seven trading sessions where the Nifty 50 made an intraday high above 18,400 but closed below it.

In case one needs to look for positives in this, there are quite a few. First, the intraday high of the Nifty 50 at 18,419 was the highest since the May 16 high of 18,432. The intraday low of 18,324 was well above the May 15 low of 18,287.

"The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is forming lower highs on the daily chart," according to Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. Therefore, he advices traders to exercise caution as the Nifty 50 index is unlikely to gain momentum until it gives a decisive close above 18,400. Ramani sees immediate downside support for the Nifty 50 around levels of 18,200.

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com also believes that the probability of the Nifty 50 heading higher is low. But in case it does manage to do so, it is likely to encounter its first resistance at 18,632 and further at 18,887, which is close to its all-time high.

The Nifty 50 index made an intraday high of 18,419, but fell 70 points in the final hour to close below 18,350, which has been a major resistance.

On similar lines, the Nifty Bank index also faced some last-hour jitters, declining nearly 150 points from its intraday high of 44,095. The index continues to face pressure close to its all-time high levels. Heavyweight stocks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank have continued to underperform over the last few trading sessions.

43,500 on the downside and 44,100 on the upside remain the key levels to watch for the Nifty Bank index, according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. The rangebound movement indicates a lack of clear direction. Shah advises traders to keep a watch on those levels as a break in either direction would trigger significant directional moves.

Jai Bala also believes that the Nifty Bank index is showing signs of exhaustion and that 44,600 and 45,500 would be some key resistance levels on the upside.

Ever since coming 0.1 points close to its all-time high of 44,151.8 on May 15, the Nifty Bank index has been in consolidation mode with failed attempts to surpass its record high.

With the banking stocks underperforming, the Nifty 50 had turned towards the IT index which was leading the benchmark index higher over the last two trading sessions. However, it found no support from the technology names either as the index fell over 500 points from the day's high and many have witnessed profit booking at higher levels. One must note that the Nifty IT index has gained nearly 3,000 points from the lows last month.

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com said that the index has multiple resistance points between levels of 29,500 - 30,000.

The Nifty IT index, that was the outperformer over the last two days, was among the top sectoral losers on Tuesday.

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com believes that a rise in Open Interest at the 18,400 strike call of the Nifty 50 indicates a hurdle at those levels for the index. He expects the index to breakout above the level of 18,450 for the uptrend to resume. He also warns of the USD-INR breaking out above the mark of 83, which may also trigger further volatility in the equity markets as well. Immediate supports for the Nifty 50 are seen at 18,280, followed by 18,200.

Here are the stocks that will be reacting to their March quarter results reported after market hours on Tuesday:

Nifty 50: None

Non-Index Earnings Reactions: Ashok Leyland, Amara Raja Batteries, Biocon, Dixon Technologies, Bikaji Foods, CMS Info Systems, JSW Energy, Khadim, Fortis Healthcare, NMDC, Polyplex Corporation, Sequent Scientific, Schneider Electric, Thyrocare, Metro Brands, Kaveri Seed

Lets take a look at the companies that will be reporting their earnings today:

Nifty 50: Hindalco Industries

Non-Nifty Earnings: Ashoka Buildcon, Avanti Feeds, Borosil Renewables, Brigade Enterprises, Cummins India, India Cements, IRCON International, NALCO, JB Chemicals, Nykaa, Oil India, Nesco, Phoenix Mills, Wonderla Holidays, Piramal Pharma, Titagarh Wagons and more

Foreign investors continued their buying streak after a brief pause on Friday and were joined by the domestic investors as well. Although the buying figure is small compared to other days, it was a buy figure nonetheless.

The short-term trend of the Nifty 50 remains positive despite selling pressure at higher levels, according to Subash Gangandharan of HDFC Securities. Further upside is likely only of levels of 18,420 levels are taken out, he said. Immediate target is seen at 18,458.