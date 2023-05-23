Trade Setup for May 24: Further momentum unlikely for the Nifty 50 until this level is crossed

Jai Bala believes that the Nifty Bank index is showing signs of exhaustion and that 44,600 and 45,500 would be some key resistance levels on the upside.

The Nifty 50 index is back in familiar territory. The lack of strength ahead of an F&O series expiry was evident on Tuesday when the index made yet another attempt to break past the 18,400 mark but failed to sustain at those levels. Tuesday was also the third instance in the last seven trading sessions where the Nifty 50 made an intraday high above 18,400 but closed below it.

In case one needs to look for positives in this, there are quite a few. First, the intraday high of the Nifty 50 at 18,419 was the highest since the May 16 high of 18,432. The intraday low of 18,324 was well above the May 15 low of 18,287.

"The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is forming lower highs on the daily chart," according to Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. Therefore, he advices traders to exercise caution as the Nifty 50 index is unlikely to gain momentum until it gives a decisive close above 18,400. Ramani sees immediate downside support for the Nifty 50 around levels of 18,200.