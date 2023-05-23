Trade Setup for May 23: Nifty 50 looks towards IT for further upside as Axis, ICICI, HDFC Bank underperform

The underperformance of the Nifty Bank was led by index heavyweights like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, who all ended lower on Monday.

After a three-day lull, the Nifty 50 has staged a smart comeback over the last two trading sessions, gaining nearly 200 points. The index is now back above the mark of 18,300, closing at the highest level in five trading sessions. However, that is also the level where the index has consistently faced resistance recently, as evident from the intraday highs of 18,309, 18,297, 18,218, and 18,335 over the last four sessions.

Yet, the Nifty 50 has gained 399 points so far in the May F&O series with three more trading sessions to go before the expiry. The index is poised for back-to-back positive F&O series, a trend that has not taken place since October and November last year.

IT stocks continue to do most of the heavy-lifting as TCS and Infosys were among the top point contributors to the Nifty 50 upside on Monday. The Nifty IT index has now gained 1,100 points over the last two trading sessions. Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCLTech also featured among the top 10 gainers on the Nifty 50 on Monday.