Trade Setup for May 22: Reaction to the Rs 2,000 note withdrawal awaited on Nifty 50, Nifty Bank

The Nifty 50 snapped a three-week winning streak on Friday despite ending the final trading week with gains. The index is now flat on a year-to-date basis, just a shade above the mark of 18,197.

This week will also be the final week of the May F&O series. The Nifty 50 has gained over 150 points in the series so far. The last instance of the Nifty 50 gaining in back-to-back F&O series' was in October and November 2022.

Despite the gains on Friday, Nifty 50's put-call ratio, which is a sentiment indicator, fell below the mark of 1 for the first time in a month. A put-call ratio above 1 indicates bearish sentiments in the market and vice versa.

For now, the levels of 18,300 - 18,400 remain a key upside barrier for the Nifty 50, while the index continues to find support between 18,050 and 18,000, as evident from Friday's low of 18,060.

"In case the Nifty 50 bounces off from the 23.6 percent retracement zone, the uptrend may resume," said Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. "The next support for the Nifty is at 18,000, where maximum put writing has been observed," he said.

The market will also react to global cues, where US equities ended lower on Friday after debt ceiling talks have come to a halt, just a week ahead of the deadline. The Dow Jones fell over 100 points while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1 and 0.2 percent respectively. Yet, the indices posted their best weekly advance in two months.

Singapore (SGX) Nifty futures, which are an early indicator of how the trade is likely to begin in India are down 28.5 points or 0.16 percent to 18,205, indicating a subdued start to the new trading week.

Reaction will also be seen to domestic cues, particularly the move to withdraw the Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation. A note from Prabhudas Lilladher expects banking stocks to rally as banks would park deposits with the Reserve Bank of India at an SDF rate of 6.25 percent, and that the rally in treasuries would be positive for the banks' investment portfolio.

The bulls are still in control of the Nifty Bank index as it managed to hold the crucial support of 43,500 on Friday, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. The next resistance for the index is at 44,000, and in case it manages to break above it, that can trigger a swift move towards 44,500. "The bullish sign indicates that the momentum is intact on the upside," Shah said.

Nifty 50 On The Call Side For May 25 Expiry

Among the call strikes for this Thursday's expiry, which will also mark the end of the May F&O series, the 18,450 strike call saw nearly 20 lakh shares in Open Interest. However, the 19,000 call saw shedding of nearly 24 lakh shares.

Strike Open Interest (Shares) Premium 18,450 19.65 Lakh Added 12.05 18,400 17.76 Lakh Added 20 18,600 15.41 Lakh Added 3.4 19,000 24.17 Lakh Shed 1.4

Nifty 50 On The Put Side For May 25 Expiry

On the put side, Open Interest addition was seen between 18,000 put and the 18,150 put. The 17,500 put also saw addition of nearly 19 lakh shares in Open Interest.

Strike Open Interest (Shares) Premium 18,000 22.76 Lakh Added 20.6 18,100 20.14 Lakh Added 38.7 17,500 18.96 Lakh Added 2.75 18,150 15.43 Lakh Added 52.75

Stocks Out Of The F&O Ban: LIC Housing Finance, PNB

Stocks In F&O Ban: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini, Delta Corp, GNFC, L&T Finance Holdings, Manappuram Finance

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities has observed the formation of a bullish hammer type pattern on the Nifty 50's charts. Usually, a hammer pattern after a reasonable decline signals a possible reversal on the upside. The pattern may take the Nifty 50 back to levels of 18,400 - 18,450 However, Shetti wants the index to deliver a decisive move above 18,450 to negate any bearish effects.