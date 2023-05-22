English
Trade Setup for May 22: Reaction to the Rs 2,000 note withdrawal awaited on Nifty 50, Nifty Bank

By Hormaz Fatakia  May 22, 2023

Despite the gains on Friday, Nifty 50's put-call ratio, which is a sentiment indicator, fell below the mark of 1 for the first time in a month.

The Nifty 50 snapped a three-week winning streak on Friday despite ending the final trading week with gains. The index is now flat on a year-to-date basis, just a shade above the mark of 18,197.

This week will also be the final week of the May F&O series. The Nifty 50 has gained over 150 points in the series so far. The last instance of the Nifty 50 gaining in back-to-back F&O series' was in October and November 2022.
Despite the gains on Friday, Nifty 50's put-call ratio, which is a sentiment indicator, fell below the mark of 1 for the first time in a month. A put-call ratio above 1 indicates bearish sentiments in the market and vice versa.
