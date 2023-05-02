Trade Setup For May 2: Nifty 50 aims for further upside after best week in nine months

5 Min(s) Read
The positive end to the week also ensured that both Sensex & the Nifty 50 rose nearly 2.5 percent for the week - their best weekly performance in nine months.
The Nifty 50 is back above the mark of 18,000, more than two months after it last closed above those levels. The previous instance of the same goes back to February 16.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
It was a good start to the May F&O series with the Nifty 50 index gaining for the fifth straight day. This five-day gaining streak has resulted in the index gaining nearly 450 points.
The positive end also ensured that both Sensex & the Nifty 50 rose nearly 2.5 percent for the week - their best weekly performance in nine months.