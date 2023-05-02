English
Trade Setup For May 2: Nifty 50 aims for further upside after best week in nine months

May 2, 2023

The positive end to the week also ensured that both Sensex & the Nifty 50 rose nearly 2.5 percent for the week - their best weekly performance in nine months.

The Nifty 50 is back above the mark of 18,000, more than two months after it last closed above those levels. The previous instance of the same goes back to February 16.

It was a good start to the May F&O series with the Nifty 50 index gaining for the fifth straight day. This five-day gaining streak has resulted in the index gaining nearly 450 points.
The positive end also ensured that both Sensex & the Nifty 50 rose nearly 2.5 percent for the week - their best weekly performance in nine months.
