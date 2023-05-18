Trade Setup for May 19: Rangebound Nifty 50 continues to see resistance at this level

Among the Nifty 50 constituents for Friday's session, JSW Steel and Power Grid will be reporting their March quarter earnings.
Seven out of the last eight trading sessions have seen the Nifty 50 register an intraday high above the mark of 18,300. That level has now become a key hurdle for the index, after it failed to hold on to it on Wednesday and failed to breach it on Thursday as well.
The Nifty 50 index fell nearly 170 points from its intraday high of 18,297 courtesy a last-hour sell-off led by ITC and State Bank of India, both of which reacted to their respective quarterly results.
Thursday's close is also the lowest close for the Nifty 50 since May 5, when the index had closed at 18,069. The index is now down nearly 200 points for the week, in danger of snapping a three-week advance. For the final trading session of the week, the index will react to analyst commentary on ITC and SBI, along with results from companies like Bata, United Spirits among others.
Among the Nifty 50 constituents for Friday's session, JSW Steel and Power Grid will be reporting their March quarter earnings, while stocks like Crompton Consumer, Bandhan Bank, Glenmark Pharma, Hindustan Copper, PNB, Muthoot Finance, among others will also be reporting results.
What Do The Charts Indicate?
Ashwin Ramani, SAMCO Securities
Nagaraj Shetti, HDFC Securities
Foreign investors continued to remain net buyers in the cash market despite the correction on Thursday, while domestic investors continued to sell in small quantities.
Let us take a look at what the F&O data is indicating for individual stocks:
Fresh Longs - Increase In Price and Open Interest
Fresh Shorts - Decrease In Price But Increase In Open Interest
First Published: May 18, 2023 11:01 PM IST
