Trade Setup for May 18: Nifty 50 eyes buying interest near support zone post lowest close since May 8

2 Min(s) Read

By Hormaz Fatakia  May 17, 2023 9:49:29 PM IST (Published)

Further, today's session will see India's largest lender - State Bank of India report results along with other major companies like ITC, Bata India, United Spirits and GAIL.

It was for the first time in a month that the Nifty 50 ended lower for back-to-back trading sessions.

Wednesday's close also marked the lowest level for the Nifty 50 since May 8, or in eight trading sessions.
Today may also turn out to be a volatile day amidst key earnings and the weekly options expiry of Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank contracts.
What Are The Charts Indicating?

Chandan Taparia, Motilal Oswal
  • Observation: Nifty 50 forms bearish candle on daily charts but longer lower shadows indicate support-based buying.
  • Conclusion: Holding above Wednesday's close key for Nifty 50 to bounce.
    • Gaurav Bissa, InCred Capital
    • Observation: Nifty 50 closed below 100-day exponential moving average for the first time in 15 trading sessions.
    • Conclusion: Profit booking may continue till the index closes above a key level.
      • Rohan Patil, SAMCO Securities
      • Observation: Nifty 50's hourly chart has witnessed an ending diagonal pattern breakdown.
      • Conclusion: Trend may remain sideways to bearish in the near-term as indicators are overheated.
        • Nagaraj Shetti, HDFC Securities
        • Observation: Recent swing high of 18,458 can be considered to be the recent higher top for the Nifty 50.
        • Conclusion: Short-term reversal likely in the market on the downside.
          • Kunal Shah, LKP Securities On Nifty Bank
          • Observation: Selling pressure continued at higher levels.
          • Conclusion: Break below support levels will accelerate the downside move.
            • Foreign investors had a small buy quantity on Wednesday in the cash market but they remained buyers nonetheless. However, domestic investors continued to remain net sellers.
            Let us take a look at what F&O data is suggesting for specific stocks:
            Fresh Longs - Increase In Price and Open Interest
            Fresh Shorts - Decrease In Price but Increase In Open Interest
