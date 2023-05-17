Trade Setup for May 18: Nifty 50 eyes buying interest near support zone post lowest close since May 8

Further, today's session will see India's largest lender - State Bank of India report results along with other major companies like ITC, Bata India, United Spirits and GAIL.
It was for the first time in a month that the Nifty 50 ended lower for back-to-back trading sessions.
Wednesday's close also marked the lowest level for the Nifty 50 since May 8, or in eight trading sessions.
Today may also turn out to be a volatile day amidst key earnings and the weekly options expiry of Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank contracts.
What Are The Charts Indicating?
Chandan Taparia, Motilal Oswal
Gaurav Bissa, InCred Capital
Rohan Patil, SAMCO Securities
Nagaraj Shetti, HDFC Securities
Kunal Shah, LKP Securities On Nifty Bank
Foreign investors had a small buy quantity on Wednesday in the cash market but they remained buyers nonetheless. However, domestic investors continued to remain net sellers.
Let us take a look at what F&O data is suggesting for specific stocks:
Fresh Longs - Increase In Price and Open Interest
Fresh Shorts - Decrease In Price but Increase In Open Interest
